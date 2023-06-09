ACEA SETTORE IDRICO IV

The Project will support investments in water and wastewater infrastructure in Lazio Region, Italy. In doing so, it will ensure compliance with key European regulations in the water sector, and improve the quality and resilience of water and wastewater services. The Project will contribute to the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The Project will address a number of market failures, including those associated with public goods, unaccounted for externalities and information failures, generating positive health and environmental benefits. The Project will also contribute to improving the efficiency of the potable water supply system while increasing its resilience against climate related risks. These benefits are not reflected in market prices and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.

The EIB support will bring a tangible financial value added by lowering the Project's cost of funding and offering a tenor longer than the one normally proposed by other financers. Considering the magnitude of the Project, the EIB support will also contribute to accelerate its implementation.

The value added provided by the EIB is even more tangible under the current market conditions, perturbed by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



