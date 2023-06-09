ACEA SETTORE IDRICO IV

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
The operation will finance the promoter's investments in integrated water services in the territory of ATO 2, centre of Lazio region, in the period 2023-2026. In detail, investments concern the upgrade of water and wastewater infrastructure (water and wastewater treatment plants, networks, pumping stations).
The purpose is to contribute to meet the customer service standards set in the operating service agreement and the Key Performance Indicators set by the regulator ARERA. The related investments also aim at complying with all environmental requirements set by the national and EU legislation, notably the Drinking Water Directive 98/83/EC, the EU Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive 91/271/EC (UWWTD), as amended by 98/15/EC, as well as the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC).
The Project will support investments in water and wastewater infrastructure in Lazio Region, Italy. In doing so, it will ensure compliance with key European regulations in the water sector, and improve the quality and resilience of water and wastewater services. The Project will contribute to the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The Project will address a number of market failures, including those associated with public goods, unaccounted for externalities and information failures, generating positive health and environmental benefits. The Project will also contribute to improving the efficiency of the potable water supply system while increasing its resilience against climate related risks. These benefits are not reflected in market prices and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.
The EIB support will bring a tangible financial value added by lowering the Project's cost of funding and offering a tenor longer than the one normally proposed by other financers. Considering the magnitude of the Project, the EIB support will also contribute to accelerate its implementation.
The value added provided by the EIB is even more tangible under the current market conditions, perturbed by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Investments will bring positive environmental impacts. Compliance with the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC) and EU and national environmental legislation, notably under Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU). Compliance with the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC) will be further verified during appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular to climate adaptation and sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources.
The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, in particular: Directive 2014/23/EU, and/or 2014/24/EU, and/or 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the EU Court of Justice, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
À la une
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.