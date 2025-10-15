REGIONE MARCHE EU BLENDING

The project eases financial constraints for SMEs and Midcaps in Marche region, known for its strong manufacturing sector. The operation thus addresses the failure in financial markets for SMEs and Midcaps arising from limited access and/or high cost of financing charged by creditors as a result of information asymmetries, lack of collateral and imperfect screening and monitoring. A part of the project will be dedicated to climate action & environmental sustainability, generating significant positive externalities through reduction of GHG emissions, and air, soil and water pollution. Thus, the operation facilitates the green transition of the production. All the SMEs and MidCaps will be located in transition regions, hence, reducing regional disparities in Italy. The project includes i) financial contributions, such as a financial benefit and a longer maturity, and ii) non contribution, such as innovative financing, crowding in and technical contribution and advisory.



