REGIONE MARCHE EU BLENDING

Référence: 20230061

Date de publication: 5 mars 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ACCEPTABLE BANK(S)

The project will support the Regione Marche measures in favour of local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps, targeting investments in digital transition, research and development, innovation, energy efficiency and renewable energy.

Objectifs

The aim is to provide funding to acceptable intermediaries so that they can offer financing to local final beneficiaries across EIB eligible sectors. A part of the loan might also support Energy Efficiency, Renewable Energy and other projects eligible under Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability objectives. SMEs are expected to represent at least 70% of the portion dedicated to SMEs and mid-caps.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 60 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

In accordance with the EIB policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment, social and public procurement, the EIB will require such intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the final beneficiaries undertake to implement and operate the financed sub-projects in line with the requirements of the applicable national legislation and the applicable EU environmental and social legislation and EU procurement rules.

Passation des marchés

Statut

Approuvé - 15/10/2025