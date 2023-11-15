VOLVO CARS FUTURE OF TRANSPORT RDI

The project concerns the promoter's investments to develop more sustainable and safer technologies for electric vehicles,including the development of innovative vehicle electrification technologies, innovative vehicle electronics architecture and safe automation technologies, resource-efficient advanced manufacturing technologies. It will contribute to improving electric vehicle performance, energy and resource efficiency, safety rating, reducing weight and charging time, reducing manufacturing cost and final price, and therefore lowering the barriers to adoption in the market. It will further knowledge creation and diffusion, through the promoter's R&D collaborations and patenting activities, and support continued reskilling and upskilling of the promoter's resources, thus leading to significant positive knowledge, safety, environmental and adoption externalities.





The investments contribute to the Bank's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" public policy objective, a part of them also to the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objective. EIB financing supports the promoter's investments addressing market failures and gaps associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets for very innovative and still market-entry stage vehicle electrification, safe automation, digitalization and connectivity, and advanced manufacturing technologies, and those addressed by projects with positive knowledge, environmental, safety and adoption externalities generation.





The promoter's experienced management and project implementation capabilities, its focus on innovation and sustainability, its technology edge and industrialisation capability will help implement a sound and sustainable project, integrating positive environmental and social dimensions, contribute to addressing and mitigating market failures, and through its additionality, contribute to the Bank's policy objectives.





The Bank is able to provide a financial value added and capacity to extend a sizeable loan combined with an attractive tenor and disbursement availability periods, with the loan being highly relevant to the company. The EIB loan will further contribute to the diversification of the borrower's financing sources, of which a significant share consists of bonds, and constitutes a critical pillar for the project funding. By that, it is also expected to attract other lenders, mitigating the refinancing risk and facilitating access to other commercial funding sources.





The Bank's technical contribution and advice is explained by the guidance provided to align the Project scope with policy objectives at Project origination.