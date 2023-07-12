OERSTED - RE-POWER EU FRAMEWORK LOAN

Fiche récapitulative
The project consists in a framework loan under the REPowerEU Plan to finance Oersted's investments in offshore wind farms.
By increasing renewable energy generation capacity, the operation contributes to the EU-wide energy targets from renewable energy sources, including RED2 and RePowerEU, as well as to the national renewable energy targets laid out in the German and Polish National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs). The project supports the EIB's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy, Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and partially contributes towards Economic and Social Cohesion (for the percentage of the funds for the Polish wind farms). Moreover, the project provides new generation capacity in a sector characterised by incomplete markets, relying on contracts with exposure to residual market risks. It is therefore expected to also contribute to the policy objective of supporting market integration of renewable energy projects.
The operation entails a framework loan for the development, implementation and operation of offshore wind farms in the EU. The project portfolio increases renewable energy generation capacity and therefore it contributes to the EU-wide targets of energy from renewable energy sources, including RED2, and RePowerEU. It will further contribute to the renewable energy targets laid out in the National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs).
The operation contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy, on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability as well as partially towards Economic and Social Cohesion (for the percentage of the funds expected to be allocated in offshore wind farms in Poland).
The project portfolio produces electricity from low carbon sources (offshore wind), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation).
Moreover, the project provides new generation capacity in a sector characterised by incomplete markets, relying on contracts with exposure to residual market risks. It is therefore expected to contribute also to the policy objective of supporting market integration of renewable energy projects.
The operation is expected to yield good quality and results, thanks to avoided GHG emissions, fair employment creation and governance arrangements.
EIB's contribution to the project stems from the combination of a financial advantage, flexible terms of the loan, and helping to crowd-in other financiers, thereby facilitating its full financing and implementation.
Offshore wind farms fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. Due to size, it is expected that all allocations are screened in and are required to perform an EIA. The requirements of the EIA 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be verified during the appraisal of the allocations.
Given that the concession for the offshore wind farms in the pipeline of the promoter are awarded following a due public procurement process in line with Directives 2014/23/EU and 2014/25/EU, the promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the European Commission will be duly informed, requiring the promoter to apply the relevantEU rules.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
À la une
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.