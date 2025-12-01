BORKUM RIFFGRUND 3 OFFSHORE WIND FARM

Référence: 20230138

Date de publication: 1 décembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

OERSTED A/S

Design, implementation and operation of a 913 MW fixed-bottom offshore wind farm located in the North Sea, within the German Exclusive Economic Zone.

Objectifs

This project will contribute to the achievement of both national and EU energy and decarbonisation objectives by increasing the supply of renewable electricity.

Secteur(s)

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 800 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 2486 million

Aspects environnementaux

The project is located in a dedicated zone for offshore wind development in the German Economic Exclusive Zone of the North Sea. Wind farms adhere to Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, thereby leaving it to the competent authority to determine if an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required. The competent authority required an EIA to be conducted, and the promoter delivered the project's EIA studies as part of permitting process. Compliance of the authorisation process with relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal.

Passation des marchés

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private entity and the offshore wind farm will likely be operating without exclusive or special rights within the meaning of the EU Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC and subsequent 2014/25/EU, hence private sector procurement procedures are expected to apply. However, if during project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Statut

À l'examen