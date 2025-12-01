BORKUM RIFFGRUND 3 OFFSHORE WIND FARM

Date de publication: 1 décembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierOERSTED A/S
Lieu
Description
Design, implementation and operation of a 913 MW fixed-bottom offshore wind farm located in the North Sea, within the German Exclusive Economic Zone.
Objectifs
This project will contribute to the achievement of both national and EU energy and decarbonisation objectives by increasing the supply of renewable electricity.
Secteur(s)
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 800 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 2486 million
Aspects environnementaux
The project is located in a dedicated zone for offshore wind development in the German Economic Exclusive Zone of the North Sea. Wind farms adhere to Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, thereby leaving it to the competent authority to determine if an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required. The competent authority required an EIA to be conducted, and the promoter delivered the project's EIA studies as part of permitting process. Compliance of the authorisation process with relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal.
Passation des marchés
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private entity and the offshore wind farm will likely be operating without exclusive or special rights within the meaning of the EU Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC and subsequent 2014/25/EU, hence private sector procurement procedures are expected to apply. However, if during project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would require the promoter to apply those rules.
Statut
À l'examen
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).