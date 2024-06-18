ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION

The project will expand the capacity of the Port of Esbjerg, by deepening of the navigation channel to enhance the port's capacity and interconnectivity for both civil and military use. It will also create a new 57ha terminal to cater to the needs of the offshore wind energy industry of the North Sea. Additionally, it will include coastal protection measures to prevent flooding as part of the Climate and Risk Control Plan of the City of Esbjerg.

The project will enhance intermodal transport, thus improving the sustainability of the transport chains, in line with the EU objectives related to TEN-T network development. Furthermore, it will contribute to the EU Action Plan for Military Mobility. Part of the project will also improve flood protection. As the facilities will also be used to install offshore wind farms, the project will also reduce the costs for the development of offshore renewable energy infrastructure in Europe and hence contributes to the renewable energy objectives set by the EU energy policy.