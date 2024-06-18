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ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Montant
115 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Danemark : 115 000 000 €
Transports : 115 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
6/06/2025 : 55 000 000 €
20/06/2024 : 60 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VVM-redegørelse for Esbjerg Ny Sydhavn
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Etape 5
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VURDERING AF VIRKNINGER VED MILJØET I FORBINDELSE MED UDDYBNINGEN AF GRÅDYB
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VURDERING AF VIRKNINGER VED MILJØET I FORBINDELSE MED UDDYBNINGEN AF GRÅDYB
Related public register
21/06/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 3
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 1
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 2
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VVM-redegørelse
Communiqués associés
La BEI renforce la défense de l’UE en soutenant l’expansion d’un port maritime danois
Article sur un sujet connexe
Esbjerg se réinvente

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
8 août 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 20/06/2024
20220762
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION
DEN KOMMUNALE SELVSTYREHAVN ESBJERG HAVN
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 115 million
EUR 236 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project will expand the capacity of the Port of Esbjerg, by deepening of the navigation channel to enhance the port's capacity and interconnectivity for both civil and military use. It will also create a new 57ha terminal to cater to the needs of the offshore wind energy industry of the North Sea. Additionally, it will include coastal protection measures to prevent flooding as part of the Climate and Risk Control Plan of the City of Esbjerg.

The project will enhance intermodal transport, thus improving the sustainability of the transport chains, in line with the EU objectives related to TEN-T network development. Furthermore, it will contribute to the EU Action Plan for Military Mobility. Part of the project will also improve flood protection. As the facilities will also be used to install offshore wind farms, the project will also reduce the costs for the development of offshore renewable energy infrastructure in Europe and hence contributes to the renewable energy objectives set by the EU energy policy.

Additionnalité et impact

The project facilitates to reduce costs for maritime transport and sustainable multimodal transport. It supports the development of offshore renewable energy. The EIB loan provides PORT ESBJERG with flexible terms and long tenors. Furthermore, the loan complements the diversified debt portfolio of PORT ESBJERG as well as the grants provided by the European Commission and the Danish Government.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

During the appraisal phase, the EIB will assess the project's compliance with the Environmental Impact Assessment EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). Compliance with the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC (as amended), the Floods Directive 2007/60/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC will also be further verified at appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
18 juin 2024
20 juin 2024
Documents liés
14/11/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VVM-redegørelse for Esbjerg Ny Sydhavn
14/11/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Etape 5
14/11/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VURDERING AF VIRKNINGER VED MILJØET I FORBINDELSE MED UDDYBNINGEN AF GRÅDYB
30/05/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VURDERING AF VIRKNINGER VED MILJØET I FORBINDELSE MED UDDYBNINGEN AF GRÅDYB
21/06/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION
30/05/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 3
30/05/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 1
30/05/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 2
30/05/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VVM-redegørelse
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
La BEI renforce la défense de l’UE en soutenant l’expansion d’un port maritime danois

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VVM-redegørelse for Esbjerg Ny Sydhavn
Date de publication
14 Nov 2023
Langue
danois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
182222407
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220762
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Danemark
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Etape 5
Date de publication
14 Nov 2023
Langue
danois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
182223133
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220762
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Danemark
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VURDERING AF VIRKNINGER VED MILJØET I FORBINDELSE MED UDDYBNINGEN AF GRÅDYB
Date de publication
14 Nov 2023
Langue
danois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
182227247
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220762
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Danemark
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VURDERING AF VIRKNINGER VED MILJØET I FORBINDELSE MED UDDYBNINGEN AF GRÅDYB
Date de publication
30 May 2024
Langue
danois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
214694139
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220762
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Danemark
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION
Date de publication
21 Jun 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
204202261
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220762
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Danemark
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 3
Date de publication
30 May 2024
Langue
danois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
214695279
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220762
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Danemark
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 1
Date de publication
30 May 2024
Langue
danois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
214694874
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220762
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Danemark
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 2
Date de publication
30 May 2024
Langue
danois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
214693349
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220762
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Danemark
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VVM-redegørelse
Date de publication
30 May 2024
Langue
danois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
214694449
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220762
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Danemark
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VVM-redegørelse for Esbjerg Ny Sydhavn
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Etape 5
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VURDERING AF VIRKNINGER VED MILJØET I FORBINDELSE MED UDDYBNINGEN AF GRÅDYB
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VURDERING AF VIRKNINGER VED MILJØET I FORBINDELSE MED UDDYBNINGEN AF GRÅDYB
Related public register
21/06/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 3
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 1
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 2
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VVM-redegørelse
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION
Fiche technique
ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION
Communiqués associés
La BEI renforce la défense de l’UE en soutenant l’expansion d’un port maritime danois
Article sur un sujet connexe
Esbjerg se réinvente

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
La BEI renforce la défense de l’UE en soutenant l’expansion d’un port maritime danois
Article sur un sujet connexe
Esbjerg se réinvente
Autres liens
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VVM-redegørelse for Esbjerg Ny Sydhavn
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Etape 5
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VURDERING AF VIRKNINGER VED MILJØET I FORBINDELSE MED UDDYBNINGEN AF GRÅDYB
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VURDERING AF VIRKNINGER VED MILJØET I FORBINDELSE MED UDDYBNINGEN AF GRÅDYB
Related public register
21/06/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 3
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 1
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 2
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VVM-redegørelse

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

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Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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