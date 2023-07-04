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HYPO VORARLBERG ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE III

Signature(s)

Montant
61 200 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Autriche : 61 200 000 €
Industrie : 61 200 000 €
Date(s) de signature
6/12/2023 : 61 200 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - HYPO VORARLBERG ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE III
Communiqués associés
Autriche : le Groupe BEI et Hypo Vorarlberg unissent leurs forces pour soutenir des investissements en faveur du climat

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
18 décembre 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 06/12/2023
20220753
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
HYPO VORARLBERG ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE III
HYPO VORARLBERG BANK AG
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 61 million
EUR 150 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project consists in a loan substitute operation in the form of a guarantee covering the mezzanine tranche on a granular SME portfolio originate by Hypo Vorarlberg. The guarantee instrument is designed to facilitate the financial intermediary to finance new loans dedicated to energy efficiency investments and development of highly energy efficient buildings across Austria.

The proposed guarantee instrument is designed to facilitate the financial intermediary to finance new loans dedicated to energy efficiency investments and development of highly energy efficient buildings across Austria.

Additionnalité et impact

By transferring the credit risk of the existing securitised SME and Mid-Cap portfolio, the proposed operation will reduce the risk-weighted assets and thus enable the Promoter Hypo Vorarlberg to release regulatory capital. The capital relief provided will increase the Promoter's credit capacity and allow for the origination of new loans to Final Beneficiaries dedicated to support lending to highly energy efficient building construction and other EE-projects. Such capital relief is not readily available from commercial financiers and therefore unlocks additional lending.

Energy efficiency investments in buildings suffer from a number market failures (negative CO2 externalities, asymmetric information, and split incentives). As a result of these market failures, investments in energy efficiency are at sub-optimal levels from a socio-economic perspective. The proposed operation contributes to supporting the Austrian government's climate change mitigation ambitions by addressing the suboptimal levels of investments in highly energy efficient building construction and EE-eligible renovation.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
4 juillet 2023
6 décembre 2023
Documents liés
03/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - HYPO VORARLBERG ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE III
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Autriche : le Groupe BEI et Hypo Vorarlberg unissent leurs forces pour soutenir des investissements en faveur du climat

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - HYPO VORARLBERG ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE III
Date de publication
3 Jan 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
169005818
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220753
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
Disponible au public
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Related public register
03/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - HYPO VORARLBERG ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE III
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
HYPO VORARLBERG ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE III
Fiche technique
HYPO VORARLBERG ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE III
Communiqués associés
Autriche : le Groupe BEI et Hypo Vorarlberg unissent leurs forces pour soutenir des investissements en faveur du climat

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Autriche : le Groupe BEI et Hypo Vorarlberg unissent leurs forces pour soutenir des investissements en faveur du climat
Autres liens
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - HYPO VORARLBERG ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE III

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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