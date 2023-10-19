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NVISION IMAGING TECHNOLOGIES (IEU LS)

Signature(s)

Montant
15 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Allemagne : 15 000 000 €
Services : 15 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
20/12/2023 : 15 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
21/03/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NVISION IMAGING TECHNOLOGIES (IEU LS)
Projet apparenté
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
13 mars 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 20/12/2023
20220749
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
NVISION IMAGING TECHNOLOGIES (IEU LS)
NVISION IMAGING TECHNOLOGIES GMBH
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 15 million
EUR 53 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Services - Activités spécialisées, scientifiques et techniques
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the promoter's development of a quantum-based platform to transform existing MRIs into metabolic imagers at scale, enabling the early assessment of oncology treatment efficacy.

The promoter is developing superior diagnostics in the field of oncology by providing information of a tumours' metabolic activity. This allows fast adaptation of oncology therapies. As such, this project will improve treatment options for cancer patients, in turn contributing positively to quality of life as well as overall survival.

Additionnalité et impact

The project concerns an operation under Invest EU. The project is eligible in line with Annex II of the Regulation as it relates to (5)(g) new and effective and accessible healthcare products. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct, equity-type financing under EIB's Venture Debt Instrument to support Research, Development and Innovation ("RDI") activities of the innovative company "NVision", a medical technology company based in Germany. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from limited access to commensurate financing because of factors such as information asymmetries, misalignment of incentives, etc. NVision, thanks to its strong expertise in quantum physics, is developing a novel diagnostic method improving current MRI imaging, which would allow for rapid prediction of oncology treatment response. By creating knowledge externalities, the project is expected to provide significant socio-economic benefits, will strengthen Germany and Europe's position in the field of cancer therapies, and will help to create and retain skilled staff engaged in the Company's RDI activities. Thanks to the support of InvestEU, the EIB may provide a flexible long-term financing that limits significant cash outflows in the short to medium term, thereby enabling the company to focus on investing in innovation and growth. By contributing to extending the cash runway of a highly innovative but high-risk early-stage company with no access to commercial debt, the EIB financing is expected to de-risk the project, create a crowd-in signaling effect, and allow the company to accelerate its development. The EIB could not provide such type of financing support, or not to the same extent or at the same quantum, without support from the InvestEU guarantee.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project concerns investments in research and development activities carried out by the promoter and its partners in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The research and development activities of the project do not fall under neither Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU.

The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB's guidelines for private sector projects. The EIB will verify details during the project due diligence.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
19 octobre 2023
20 décembre 2023
Documents liés
21/03/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NVISION IMAGING TECHNOLOGIES (IEU LS)
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NVISION IMAGING TECHNOLOGIES (IEU LS)
Date de publication
21 Mar 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
195987836
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220749
Secteur(s)
Services
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
21/03/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NVISION IMAGING TECHNOLOGIES (IEU LS)
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
NVISION IMAGING TECHNOLOGIES (IEU LS)
Fiche technique
NVISION IMAGING TECHNOLOGIES (IEU LS)
Projet apparenté
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

Informations et observations générales

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Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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