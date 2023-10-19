NVISION IMAGING TECHNOLOGIES (IEU LS)

The project concerns an operation under Invest EU. The project is eligible in line with Annex II of the Regulation as it relates to (5)(g) new and effective and accessible healthcare products. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct, equity-type financing under EIB's Venture Debt Instrument to support Research, Development and Innovation ("RDI") activities of the innovative company "NVision", a medical technology company based in Germany. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from limited access to commensurate financing because of factors such as information asymmetries, misalignment of incentives, etc. NVision, thanks to its strong expertise in quantum physics, is developing a novel diagnostic method improving current MRI imaging, which would allow for rapid prediction of oncology treatment response. By creating knowledge externalities, the project is expected to provide significant socio-economic benefits, will strengthen Germany and Europe's position in the field of cancer therapies, and will help to create and retain skilled staff engaged in the Company's RDI activities. Thanks to the support of InvestEU, the EIB may provide a flexible long-term financing that limits significant cash outflows in the short to medium term, thereby enabling the company to focus on investing in innovation and growth. By contributing to extending the cash runway of a highly innovative but high-risk early-stage company with no access to commercial debt, the EIB financing is expected to de-risk the project, create a crowd-in signaling effect, and allow the company to accelerate its development. The EIB could not provide such type of financing support, or not to the same extent or at the same quantum, without support from the InvestEU guarantee.