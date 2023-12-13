RAILWAY DEVELOPMENT FRAMEWORK LOAN CROATIA

The proposed operation will support strategic transport projects in the railway sector in Croatia, developed under the responsibility of the Ministry of Sea, Transport and Infrastructure (MSTI). Through the EIB framework loan, the Bank will continue to contribute to Croatia's socio-economic development, enhancing railway development and therefore creating better connectivity.





The project pipeline includes a number of important projects including the introduction of locally emission free trains replacing diesel powered trains. Further projects include the introduction of a new nationwide railway communications system enabling significantly improved operations and the rehabilitation of presently almost unusable infrastructure back into usable state in otherwise insufficiently connected regions. The entire pipeline aligns strongly with the strategic planning and long term transport objectives of Croatia.





The Bank's support to the first sectoral framework loan in Croatia would also bring significant benefits in terms of (i) the Bank's favourable financing terms (long tenor of up to 30 years, aligned with the economic life of the financed railway assets, grace, bullet repayment option, flexible disbursement tranches); (ii) the Bank's participation would enhance Croatia's absorption capacity and rate of EU funds under the Operational Program Cohesion and Competitiveness 2021-2027 and Recovery and Resilience Facility. The EIB FL is expected to have a signalling effect on the market and enabling the realisation of a number of investment schemes/ projects, that otherwise may not have materialised. Finally, the EIB framework loan is the most suitable financing modality to support projects at different degree of maturity (under implementation and new investments) in a consistent and well-coordinated manner, hence generating replicability of similar investment strategies in future.