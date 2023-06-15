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ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM

Signature(s)

Montant
442 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
France : 442 000 000 €
Énergie : 442 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
13/12/2023 : 442 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Projet Campus - Résumé Non Technique
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Projet Campus - Résumé Non Technique
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Meudon - Etude d'Impact
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27/05/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Verdissement de la chaufferie de Meudon - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Massy - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Rueil - Etude d’impact environnementale des infrastructures d’exploitation d’une centrale géothermique - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Projet Chesnay-Rocquencourt - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Projet de Géothermie Bordeaux Grand Parc - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Rueil - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Massy - Résumé Non Technique
Related public register
06/07/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
3 mai 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 13/12/2023
20220653
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM
ENGIE
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 525 million
EUR 707 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of the development of new district heating systems and the extension and refurbishment of existing district heating and cooling networks, including new heating/cooling generation facilities in various cities in France.

In line with the EU and national decarbonisation and energy efficiency objectives, the investment plan will mostly substitute central and individual gas heating with a more sustainable and efficient centralised heating/cooling generation mix, resulting in primary energy savings and reduction of emissions of greenhouse gases.

Additionnalité et impact

The Project concerns the development, refurbishment and extension of multiple District Heating and Cooling (DH/DC) systems, some of which located in Transition regions in France. The RE share in the DH systems included in the project scope is expected to increase to above 80% on average, as a result of the Project. This will be achieved mostly through the replacement of natural gas-based heating with sustainable energy sources (biomass and geothermal). The cooling service improves efficiency of cold supply. The project generates positive externalities in the form of reduced greenhouse gases and other hazardous emissions given the switch to less carbon-intense heat/cold supply options; and contributes to maintaining or increasing safe delivery of heat/cold.


The Project is in line with EU and EIB policy objectives on climate action (mitigation) and is also fully in line with national RE penetration targets for DH/DC as stated in the French NECP, i.e. 32% RE in gross final energy consumption and 38% share of renewable energy in final heat consumption.


The financing of this project is therefore in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives for Energy (Securing the Enabling Infrastructure and Decarbonising Energy Supply) as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action (mitigation) and Economic and Social Cohesion.


The Project Quality and Results are overall rated as Very Good, given the expected economic benefits and the ESG analysis.


The EIB support to this operation is expected to provide tangible value-added benefit, positively contributing to the promoter's capital intensive investments by offering more flexible terms compared to the commercial banks. In fact, EIB's involvement provides a flexible financial product to the borrower (e.g. flexible drawdowns, lengthy availability period, etc.), allowing it to diversify its financing sources. Finally, the Bank's capacity to extend a sizable loan from one source is highly appreciated by the client.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Based on the technical characteristics communicated by the promoter at this stage, some heat/cool generation components may be subject to an EIA. The biomass to be used in the several plants will also be subject to the Bank's sustainability criteria, as applicable. The promoter indicated that the project would not cross nor pass nearby any sites of nature conservation importance.

For components under concessions obtained through open competition or under private contracts, the promoter, as a private undertaking, shall be subject to EU private procurement rules. For the components under concessions obtained without prior competition, the promoter would be subject to public procurement and its procurement procedures need to be in line with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC), as transposed in the national legislation under the Ordonnance n°2015-899 of 23 July 2015, with publication of the tender and award notices in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU), as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
15 juin 2023
13 décembre 2023
Documents liés
27/05/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Projet Campus - Résumé Non Technique
27/05/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Projet Campus - Résumé Non Technique
27/05/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Meudon - Etude d'Impact
27/05/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Verdissement de la chaufferie de Meudon - Etude d'Impact
27/05/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Massy - Etude d'Impact
27/05/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Rueil - Etude d’impact environnementale des infrastructures d’exploitation d’une centrale géothermique - Etude d'Impact
27/05/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Projet Chesnay-Rocquencourt - Etude d'Impact
27/05/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Projet de Géothermie Bordeaux Grand Parc - Etude d'Impact
27/05/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Rueil - Etude d'Impact
27/05/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Massy - Résumé Non Technique
06/07/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Projet Campus - Résumé Non Technique
Date de publication
27 May 2023
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168773327
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220653
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Projet Campus - Résumé Non Technique
Date de publication
27 May 2023
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168768972
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220653
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Meudon - Etude d'Impact
Date de publication
27 May 2023
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168773657
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220653
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Verdissement de la chaufferie de Meudon - Etude d'Impact
Date de publication
27 May 2023
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168777725
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220653
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Massy - Etude d'Impact
Date de publication
27 May 2023
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168772165
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220653
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Rueil - Etude d’impact environnementale des infrastructures d’exploitation d’une centrale géothermique - Etude d'Impact
Date de publication
27 May 2023
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168783873
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220653
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Projet Chesnay-Rocquencourt - Etude d'Impact
Date de publication
27 May 2023
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
169931175
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220653
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Projet de Géothermie Bordeaux Grand Parc - Etude d'Impact
Date de publication
27 May 2023
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168771968
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220653
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Rueil - Etude d'Impact
Date de publication
27 May 2023
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168772447
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220653
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Massy - Résumé Non Technique
Date de publication
27 May 2023
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168769337
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220653
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM
Date de publication
6 Jul 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
172075349
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220653
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Projet Campus - Résumé Non Technique
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Projet Campus - Résumé Non Technique
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Meudon - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Verdissement de la chaufferie de Meudon - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Massy - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Rueil - Etude d’impact environnementale des infrastructures d’exploitation d’une centrale géothermique - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Projet Chesnay-Rocquencourt - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Projet de Géothermie Bordeaux Grand Parc - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Rueil - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
27/05/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM - Massy - Résumé Non Technique
Related public register
06/07/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM
Fiche technique
ENGIE GREEN CAPEX PROGRAM

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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