Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

ENAV AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Montant
160 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Italie : 160 000 000 €
Transports : 160 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
9/10/2023 : 160 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
03/10/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENAV AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE
Communiqués associés
Italie : un prêt de 160 millions d’EUR octroyé par la BEI pour la modernisation et la transformation numérique des infrastructures d’ENAV

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
7 août 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 09/10/2023
20220651
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ENAV AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE
ENAV SPA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 160 million
EUR 324 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance the upgrade and digitalisation of ENAV's infrastructure and systems. In detail, it concerns Air Traffic Control (ATC) and Communications, Navigation and Surveillance (CNS) systems for high and low altitude traffic, as well as remote tower control systems for smaller, less busier airports, to be managed from existing control centres.

The aim is to maintain the highest safety levels, security and efficiency in the en-route air traffic management, as well as in lower airspace in various Italian airports. The project will also enhance the interoperability of different systems both within the promoter's IT network and with other airspace users.

Additionnalité et impact

The overall purpose of the Project is to modernise and digitalise the air navigation infrastructure and air traffic management systems in Italy in accordance with the latest international standards. In particular, it will be aligned with the latest version of the European Air Traffic Management (ATM) Master Plan and the Single European Sky (SES) regulations, a key element of European air transport policy. SES infrastructure is included in the priority TEN-T network and investments will be partially implemented in less-developed regions, making the Project, therefore, eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and under Article 309 point (c) common interest.

EIB loan to ENAV has a longer tenor and availability period and a more flexible drawdown terms than those applied by other lenders. Those features, along with a competitive pricing, will materially contribute to support ENAV's capex plan in the coming years.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

ENAV's infrastructure upgrade concerns existing facilities and systems. All environmental aspects and compliance with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) will be assessed during the appraisal stage. The project will improve the environmental performance of aviation by reducing greenhouse gas emissions through shorter routes and reduced holding times. have a positive overall environmental impact, contributing to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular climate mitigation, pollution prevention and control.

ENAV has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
21 juillet 2023
9 octobre 2023
Documents liés
03/10/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENAV AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Italie : un prêt de 160 millions d’EUR octroyé par la BEI pour la modernisation et la transformation numérique des infrastructures d’ENAV

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENAV AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE
Date de publication
3 Oct 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168121943
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220651
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
03/10/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENAV AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ENAV AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE
Fiche technique
ENAV AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE
Communiqués associés
Italie : un prêt de 160 millions d’EUR octroyé par la BEI pour la modernisation et la transformation numérique des infrastructures d’ENAV

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Italie : un prêt de 160 millions d’EUR octroyé par la BEI pour la modernisation et la transformation numérique des infrastructures d’ENAV
Autres liens
Related public register
03/10/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENAV AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes