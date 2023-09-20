NEW MOBILITY CHARGING NETWORK SPAIN AND PORTUGAL

The project concerns the deployment of a high power charging network across Portugal and Spain. The main goal of the project is to contribute to accelerating the transition towards road transport electrification. It fits within a wide range of European policy measures aimed at achieving a more sustainable and lower carbon emissions transport sector such as the EU Green Deal and the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy.

The project contributes to mitigate transport negative externalities in the form of the reduction of GHG and air pollutants emissions (Nitrogen Oxides, Particulate Matter) through the electrification of road transport. In so doing, the project produces a sound economic return.

The project contributes to the EIB's objectives of sustainable and decarbonised road transport and is consistent with the Bank's Climate Bank Roadmap and Transport Lending Policy.

EIB will provide an adequate financing to the borrower, allowing it to further diversify its financing sources. The Bank will provide the company with a longer maturity than available on the market and more aligned with the expected lifetime of the project.

The EIB's contribution to this investment is expected to materially contribute to the Promoter's effort to meet its ESG targets and crowd-in investors. EIB's financing would also provide a signalling effect on the soundness and quality of the project, facilitating funding from commercial banks.



