H2BATTERY (IEU GT)

Market failures /sub-optimal investment situation : 1) imperfect competition in the field of electrolysers served by incumbents and established technologies. 2) the generation of knowledge benefits from RDI activities and the interaction with research institutes, industrial partners, suppliers and customers in development of a new solution for electrolysers. 3) imperfect and asymmetric information, as the promoter is a start-up entering an emerging market. The operation supports the demonstration efforts of an innovative SME start-up and accelerate time to market. With its RDI activities and the interaction with research institutes, industrial partners, suppliers and customers in the field of electrolysers, the project also contributes to Innovation and Skills. The business plan foresees the rapid dissemination of the technology. Finally, the project will lead to significant indirect GHG savings through its contribution to the deployment of least cost solutions for the supply of green hydrogen. The project will contribute to the EU's technology edge, the development of a more competitive market in solutions for the supply of green hydrogen. The project contributes to the deployment of least cost solutions for the supply of green hydrogen, and thereby to the acceleration of the deployment of green hydrogen. The operation falls under the eligible area as per Annex II of the InvestEU Regulation of the operation is Research, development and innovation, in particular through demonstration projects and programmes, as well as deployment of related infrastructures, technologies and processes. The project would not be carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support due to high underlying risks of the operation: new counterpart, start-up, significant implementation and technology and commercial risks.