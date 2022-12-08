Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
STRENGTHENING TUNISIA FOOD RESILIENCE

Coup de pouce à la résilience alimentaire de la Tunisie

550 millions d’euros pour un projet visant à élargir le réseau de silos céréaliers du pays

Statut
Première signature
Signé
16/12/2022
Montant
EUR 167 000 000
Pays
Tunisie
Secteur(s)
Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture
Montant (.*)
167 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Tunisie : 167 000 000 €
Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture : 167 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
11/03/2024 : 17 000 000 €
16/12/2022 : 150 000 000 €
(*) Y compris des subventions à l'investissement de 17 000 000 € fourni par COMMISSION EUROPEENNE
Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
25 octobre 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 16/12/2022
20220488
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
STRENGTHENING TUNISIA FOOD RESILIENCE
OFFICE DES CEREALES
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 167 million
EUR 550 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The EIB loan is expected to finance the rehabilitation and construction of new silos and strategic cereal reserves in the country, to increase Tunisia's cereal storage capacity. It will also support the required permanent working capital of the project promoter, to ensure operations in the current unstable context.

The project aims to address the current grain price spike resulting from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and build long-term capacity of Tunisia's grain supply chains. It should create significant additionality and social benefits by contributing respectively to the country's food security and generating important externalities in terms of improving nutrition and public health.

Additionality and Impact

The project responds to the grain supply shock and the trade distortions caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a way that it builds long-term capacity and resilience in the country's food systems. It creates significant additionality and social benefits. The project contributes to the country's food security and generates significant externalities in terms of ensuring consumer nutrition and public health, as well as contributing to climate adaptation by reducing post-harvest losses in storing and handling of cereals. The operation enhances social stability in the region - a valuable public good, not supplied by the market without public intervention.

 

The project is a top priority for the Tunisian government, as evidenced in the national Emergency Food Crisis Response Project. Policy-wise, it is strongly aligned with the geographic pillar of the EU's external action (NDICI), specifically the thematic pillars "Inclusive Food Security" and "Social protection" and NDICI's Investment Framework that promotes Sustainable Agriculture. It will contribute to EU's "Food Resilience Facility" in the Southern Neighbourhood.

 

The EIB contribution to the project is high. EIB will provide significantly longer maturity, grace and availability periods to what is alternatively available to the Borrower on the local market. Through the Framework Loan, the Bank will provide a very flexible instrument, tailored to the needs of the Promoter. The EU Delegation is expected to provide grant resources, including for a Technical Assistance to support the Promoter to prepare high quality sub-projects. Moreover, EIB Services will need to monitor the project closely to ensure compliance with disbursement conditions. 

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular to climate adaptation, which will be determined as part of the due diligence. Issues related to occupational health and safety of workers within the value chain will be assessed and EIB will require the Promoter to comply with EIB's Environmental and Social Standards with particular attention to Standards 8 and 9 on Labour rights and Occupational and Public Health, Safety and Security. The project will positively contribute towards social inclusion given the targeting of the subsidised bread program to reach the vulnerable population of the country. Additionally, it will support Tunisia in building resilience towards food shortages due to climate change or to food price spikes, by increasing and modernising their cereal storage and logistics infrastructure.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Commentaires

The proposed operation is expected to fall under NDICI-Global Europe mandate, subject to confirmation.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
8 décembre 2022
16 décembre 2022
Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - STRENGTHENING TUNISIA FOOD RESILIENCE
Date de publication
13 Dec 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
160900848
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220488
Secteur(s)
Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Tunisie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
À la une

Au cœur du projet

Pourquoi et comment

Constituer des réserves

Pourquoi

  • La Tunisie importe 95 % du blé tendre utilisé dans son pain.
  • Environ 65 % de son blé provenait d’Ukraine et environ un dixième de la Russie.
  • La flambée des prix alimentaires mondiaux a contraint le pays à des dépenses beaucoup plus importantes pour subventionner la production de pain.
  • Le réseau de silos céréaliers a dû être rénové et agrandi pour stocker davantage de céréales et instaurer une protection contre les hausses de prix.

Comment

  • Les nouveaux silos céréaliers viennent doubler les réserves dont le volume passe de deux à quatre mois d’approvisionnement.
  • Les silos remis en état permettent d’éviter le gaspillage alimentaire en préservant mieux les céréales cultivées localement.
  • Les nouvelles infrastructures ferroviaires assurent un transport plus efficace des céréales à travers le pays.
  • Les investissements dans la transition numérique aident l’Office des céréales à mieux suivre l’offre et la demande de céréales.

Secteurs et pays

Tunisie Tunisie Développement - international Agriculture et bioéconomie

Impact

Davantage de contrôle sur l’approvisionnement en denrées alimentaires

  • 80 millions d’euros issus du prêt seront consacrés à l’achat de céréales afin de constituer des réserves et d’éviter les pénuries alimentaires.
  • Grâce à l’élargissement de son réseau de stockage, la Tunisie pourra acheter davantage de céréales lorsque leur prix est bas.
  • Les nouveaux silos et infrastructures de transport permettront à la Tunisie de décharger plus rapidement les importations arrivant par bateau, lui évitant des pénalités en cas de retard.
  • L’État travaillera à la réforme du programme de subventions à la production de pain, qui est important pour les 15 % de Tunisiens vivant sous le seuil de pauvreté, mais dont le maintien en place coûte cher.

250

Mio USD

Les achats de céréales en Tunisie ont coûté 250 millions de dollars de plus en 2022.

Récit

Davantage de stockage pour une meilleure résilience

C’est un objectif ambitieux.
Giovanni Munoz Castaneda

ingénieur principal, division Bioéconomie de la Banque européenne d’investissement

Au printemps 2022, le cours du blé à l’international a atteint son niveau le plus élevé depuis 20 ans. En Tunisie, le prix officiel d’une baguette, à savoir 190 millimes de dinar tunisien (soit environ 6 centimes d’euro), n’avait pas changé depuis plus de 15 ans.

Un programme de subventions a permis de maintenir le prix officiel du pain à un niveau modeste pour l’ensemble de la population tunisienne, mais le coût de ces subventions a explosé. La Tunisie, qui importe 95 % du blé tendre utilisé dans son pain, a soudainement dû dépenser 250 millions de dollars de plus pour s’approvisionner.

Pour mieux résister aux futures crises des prix des denrées alimentaires, la Tunisie étend et renforce son réseau de silos à grains sur l’ensemble de son territoire, avec l’objectif à moyen terme de doubler ses réserves dont le volume passera de deux à quatre mois d’approvisionnement.  Les nouveaux silos à grains aideront également le pays à éviter le gaspillage alimentaire en stockant en toute sécurité les céréales cultivées localement après leur récolte.

Getty Images
La guerre en Ukraine est à l’origine d’importations plus coûteuses et moins régulières de céréales, ainsi que d’autres denrées alimentaires de base.
Nabil Zarouk

directeur général adjoint, Office des céréales

Play video

2:32

custom-preview

