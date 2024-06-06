UKRAINE DIGITAL EMERGENCY RESPONSE SERVICES

The project will create a new 112 system based on modern technological platform, operational model, and European standards. The expected impact is a substantial reinforcement of intervention and rescue capabilities of the different Final Beneficiaries based on a high-available and interoperable network infrastructure offering fast, reliable and secured communication services.





The Project is fully aligned with the EU assistance to Ukraine within the context of war. The Project covers to a large extent the needs defined in the Third Ukraine Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA3 from February 2024). The Project supports activities in priority areas of the Ukraine Plan prepared with the support of the European Commission in view of the EU Ukraine Facility.

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The Bank is providing a substantial and favourable financing package, consisting of sovereign lending, project finance, and the management of an investment grant from the Neighbourhood Investment Platform. In addition, the Bank contributed to the preparation of the project and provided technical expertise in the preparation and structuring of the project, compliance with environmental and social standards during project implementation. Furthermore, a Technical Assistance will be provided for implementation, procurement support and monitoring of the project.





The project addresses the market failure of underinvestment in a public good.