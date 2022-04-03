VOLTSTORAGE (EDP)

EIB financing supports the Promoter's growth and the scaling-up of innovative, low-cost redox flow battery technology.





The project will lead to the development and deployment of innovative technology with substantial environmental benefits. The financing of this project supports RDI activities, which generate significant positive knowledge, technology and/or environmental externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products or services and through the development and upgrading of skills.





The financing of this project addresses the market failure of imperfect competition as it contributes to expanding the competitive space for new processes, products and services, namely innovative redox flow battery technology.





In particular, it supports the additional RDI to bring ISB technology forward and the manufacturing capacity scale-up to a mega-factory level, which should make the business case of this technology viable.





EIB venture debt financing complements the latest equity financing round from a strategic industrial player, in order to foster promoter's growth and scale-up by providing more affordable financing and signalling effect to other potential investors. The contribution of the EIB also allows the Company to diversify its financing sources and to benefit from a financing structure that is not available on the market