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VGP PV GREEN LOAN

Signature(s)

Montant
150 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Slovaquie : 9 000 000 €
Hongrie : 10 500 000 €
Czechia : 13 500 000 €
Roumanie : 13 500 000 €
Énergie : 150 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
15/12/2023 : 9 000 000 €
15/12/2023 : 10 500 000 €
15/12/2023 : 13 500 000 €
15/12/2023 : 13 500 000 €
15/12/2023 : 103 500 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VGP PV GREEN LOAN
Communiqués associés
Un prêt de 150 millions d’EUR de la BEI à VGP Renewable Energy finance le déploiement de l’énergie solaire sur les toits européens

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
21 décembre 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 15/12/2023
20220401
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
VGP PV GREEN LOAN
VGP RENEWABLE ENERGY NV
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 150 million
EUR 250 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

Roll-out of photovoltaic installations on the roofs of the promoter's logistic centers in Central and Eastern EU (Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia) and other EU countries.

The roll-out of photovoltaic installations across the Promoter's logistic centres will allow for the production of electricity from low-carbon sources and thus contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions. The project will increase the renewable energy generation capacity across the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia as well as other EU markets, hence contribute to national and EU climate objectives.

Additionnalité et impact

The project produces electricity from low carbon sources through the roll-out of solar panels on the roofs of the Promoter's logistic and semi-industrial centres located across fourteen EU countries as well as Serbia. The project addresses a number of market failures of negative climate and environmental externalities, from contributing to the reduction in carbon and air pollution, to improving energy markets efficiency and integration through participation in the wholesale markets.

This operation supports national targets related to renewable energy (RE) generation and it will hence contribute to EU energy objectives, notably security of energy supply and tackling climate change. It also supports the Bank's priority lending objectives concerning renewable energy and it will contribute 100% to climate action. The operation is therefore eligible under Article 309 (c) common interest in energy (energy efficiency, renewable energy) and environment (tackling climate change). The operation is expected to yield good economic rate of return and a positive broader social benefit. The Promoter is deemed capable of implementing the project considering its overall experience. The EIBs financial contribution to the project is high, as it provides longer term finance at competitive terms, not readily available in the market.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The appraisal will focus on the project impacts and the related mitigants, as well as on the promoter's capacity to implement the programme in line with the EIB's socio-environmental standards and requirements. The programme schemes are expected to have limited environmental consequences and environmental impact studies will be carried out as and where applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures will be applied as necessary.

The Promoter has to ensure that contracts for the project implementation will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
12 décembre 2023
15 décembre 2023
Documents liés
03/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VGP PV GREEN LOAN
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Un prêt de 150 millions d’EUR de la BEI à VGP Renewable Energy finance le déploiement de l’énergie solaire sur les toits européens

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VGP PV GREEN LOAN
Date de publication
3 Jan 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
181912782
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220401
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pays de l’UE
Tchéquie
Roumanie
Hongrie
Slovaquie
Disponible au public
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Related public register
03/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VGP PV GREEN LOAN
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
VGP PV GREEN LOAN
Fiche technique
VGP PV GREEN LOAN
Communiqués associés
Un prêt de 150 millions d’EUR de la BEI à VGP Renewable Energy finance le déploiement de l’énergie solaire sur les toits européens

À la une

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Communiqués associés
Un prêt de 150 millions d’EUR de la BEI à VGP Renewable Energy finance le déploiement de l’énergie solaire sur les toits européens
Autres liens
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VGP PV GREEN LOAN

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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