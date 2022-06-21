CHARLIE PV GREEN LOAN

The project will foster the integration of mature variable renewable generation technologies in the market through a market-competitive auction system and through subsidy-free, market-based instruments (power purchase agreements). The plants will employ the innovative so-called bifacial photovoltaic modules. The project addresses multiple market failures delivering significant economic benefits. Its quality is very good, also thanks to a good governance profile. It offers a valid contribution to national and EU climate and energy targets, and supports multiple EIB policy goals, including Climate Action.

The support of the EIB in leading this project to completion is significant, in particular because of the degree of exposure to merchant risk. EIB acts as cornerstone lender, and is expected to improve the probability of a timely financial close, by giving comfort and crowding-in other private financiers partly relying on the Bank's structuring expertise.