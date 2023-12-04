PRINTED SOLAR CELL MANUFACTURING PLANT (IEU GT)

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The project concerns the development of a commercial scale manufacturing plant for dye-sensitized solar cells (DSC). The expansion aims to scale up the production capacity to meet market demand for Exeger's innovative DSC technology which is suitable for electronic applications with low power consumption. The unique product shows superior performance and characteristics compared to existing products on the market in both indoor and outdoor applications.
The primary objective of the project is to scale production at Exeger's factory in Kista, Stockholm, Sweden. The scaling up of production is anticipated to expand and streamline the manufacturing process, enhance operational efficiencies, and contribute to the broader goal of promoting renewable energy technologies integrated in a wide range of applications.
The project is in line with the InvestEU objective to finance the development of the energy sector through the generation and use of clean and sustainable renewable energy sources and solutions.
The project is eligible under Article 309 point (c) Common interest and qualifies under the Bank's Innovation; Digital and Human Capital" public policy goal.
The project concerns the promoter's development of the first commercial scale manufacturing plant for dye-sensitized solar cells (DSC). The DSC cells are suitable for electronic applications with low power consumption. The unique product shows superior performance compared to existing products on the market in both indoor and outdoor applications.
EIB is providing a substantial amount of senior financing to the Project, with a catalytic role, expected to crowd in other financiers. With the EIB participation, the Promoter will be able to diversify its funding sources and likely improve its financing conditions. The financing structure is beneficial for the Project.
The project addresses several market failures related to financing of a small, innovative, high-growth company. The level of risk of this operation is expected to be in excess of the risk capacity the EIB could take under its own risk. Therefore, this operation could not be executed without the support of InvestEU.
The project will enable more wide-spread adaptation and integration of Exeger's DSC technology which reduces carbon emissions, waste, and use of scarce resources for goods in consumer electronics and IoT applications. The project has obtained an environmental permit according to the Swedish Environmental Code for the manufacture of solar cell material.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.
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