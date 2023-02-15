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EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (LT)

Signature(s)

Montant
700 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Lituanie : 700 000 000 €
Eau, assainissement : 5 600 000 €
Télécom : 21 700 000 €
Déchets solides : 22 400 000 €
Industrie : 24 500 000 €
Énergie : 44 100 000 €
Éducation : 81 900 000 €
Santé : 88 200 000 €
Transports : 92 400 000 €
Infrastructure composite : 116 200 000 €
Services : 203 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
17/07/2023 : 2 400 000 €
9/04/2026 : 3 200 000 €
17/07/2023 : 9 300 000 €
17/07/2023 : 9 600 000 €
17/07/2023 : 10 500 000 €
9/04/2026 : 12 400 000 €
9/04/2026 : 12 800 000 €
9/04/2026 : 14 000 000 €
17/07/2023 : 18 900 000 €
9/04/2026 : 25 200 000 €
17/07/2023 : 35 100 000 €
17/07/2023 : 37 800 000 €
17/07/2023 : 39 600 000 €
9/04/2026 : 46 800 000 €
17/07/2023 : 49 800 000 €
9/04/2026 : 50 400 000 €
9/04/2026 : 52 800 000 €
9/04/2026 : 66 400 000 €
17/07/2023 : 87 000 000 €
9/04/2026 : 116 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
18/03/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (LT)

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
18 janvier 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 17/07/2023
20220352
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (LT)
REPUBLIC OF LITHUANIA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 1000 million
EUR 7770 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Structural Programme Loan (SPL) which provides co-financing with EU Funds of priority investments in the Republic of Lithuania's Operational Programme for the 2021-2027 programming period.

Co-financing with EU Funds of priority investments in the Republic of Lithuania's Operational Programme in the 2021-2027 programming period.

Additionality and Impact

The project mainly concerns priority investments of the operational programme of the EU Cohesion Policy funds of Lithuania, which is mainly a Less Developed Region (82% of the Project investment cost). The investment programme is plan-led and well-embedded in the EU Cohesion policy architecture centering around the five policy goals of a smarter, a greener, a more connected, a more social Europe and a Europe closer to citizens.

 

Specifically, the Project will also support investments in energy efficiency thereby lowering the negative externalities from CO2 emissions and through investments in low carbon heat/power will enhance security of energy supply. It will also support research, development and innovation activities whose returns to society are known to be larger than the financial return to the investor. The Project will also support education, health, training, lifelong learning, skills development and social inclusion which bring broader societal benefits and will increase the economy's stock of human and social capital, reduce shortages of skilled labour and protect vulnerable persons from sliding into long-term unemployment.

 

The EIB financing on favourable terms, such as long tenors and sizeable amount from one source, paired with flexible drawing conditions, provides diversity in the financing structure and assists with the affordability of the national public investment programmes, especially in light of recent market changes. EIB support to the national co-financing share in the EU funds investments will help kick-start/accelerate the implementation of subprojects on the ground.

 

The project fosters a balanced socioeconomic and territorial development of Lithuania, in line with the Territorial Agenda 2030. It will therefore contribute to the EU's policy objective of economic and social cohesion. The project addresses sub-optimal investment situations in many sectors, increasing endowment with vital infrastructure essential to social and economic cohesion.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
15 février 2023
17 juillet 2023
Documents liés
18/03/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (LT)

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (LT)
Date de publication
18 Mar 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
160990731
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220352
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Énergie
Eau, assainissement
Déchets solides
Infrastructure composite
Transports
Télécom
Services
Éducation
Santé
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Lituanie
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
18/03/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (LT)
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (LT)
Fiche technique
EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (LT)

Informations et observations générales

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Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

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Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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