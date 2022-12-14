BANGLADESH RENEWABLE ENERGY FACILITY

The EIB Renewable Energy (RE) Facility would contribute to the implementation of Bangladesh's ambitious climate action targets by financing utility-scale RE projects developed by state-owned power

generation utilities. The RE investments will be enhancing the sustainability of the country's power generation and energy security as well as contributing to climate action measures. The project therefore contributes to EU renewable energy and environmental policies (particularly climate change policies) and meets the Bank's priority objectives as the EU Climate Bank for energy sector lending and climate action. Moreover, the project is strongly aligned with support to the Government of Bangladesh will be provided towards achieving their "Climate Prosperity Plan". Based on the Bank's previous experience, projects are expected to be supported by adequate capabilities / governance by the promoter. In terms of results, the individual projects are expected to have a positive economic return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, projects under this operation are expected to generate a social benefit. In view of the scarcity of long-term financing, the framework loan and

associated blending element will assist the Government of Bangladesh in financing a crucial sector, where investments are commencing to significantly scale up. Affordable and flexible long-term financing with the comprehensive blending approach will avoid a long-term negative impact on the country's energy market, boosting overall sustainable economic development as well as climate action achievements.