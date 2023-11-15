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INTERBIAK LAMIAKO TUNNEL

Signature(s)

Montant
200 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 200 000 000 €
Transports : 200 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
12/12/2023 : 200 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - INTERBIAK LAMIAKO TUNNEL
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - INTERBIAK LAMIAKO TUNNEL - Valoración del impacto ambiental del vertido al Puerto Autónomo de Bilbao del material excavado en el proyecto subfluvial de Lamiako
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - INTERBIAK LAMIAKO TUNNEL - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI et le Conseil provincial de Biscaye signent un prêt de 200 millions d’EUR pour financer le tunnel routier sous la Ria du Nervion

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
21 décembre 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 12/12/2023
20220261
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
INTERBIAK LAMIAKO TUNNEL
INTERBIAK BIZKAIA SA MEDIO PROPIO
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 200 million
EUR 507 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Construction of an underground road link "Lamiako Tunnel" connecting the two banks of the Nervion river in the outskirts of Bilbao, Spain. The road link will connect to A8 Santander-Bilbao TEN-T Core network Atlantic corridor, within the Bilbao Urban Node. The 3.9 km long link consists of a 3.2 km twin tube tunnel and connecting roads, including two interchanges and three at-grade intersections. Each tube will include two lanes one-way road. In addition, the western tube will integrate a single-track underground light metro over 300 m.

The project will provide with a new transport link across the Nervion river and serve as an alternative to a Rontegi bridge that, despite its high capacity, suffers from congestions. It will improve traffic conditions and reduce road traffic air emissions in five municipalities of the Greater Bilbao agglomeration and beyond. The project will contribute to climate change mitigation and adaptation, by providing with a resilient shorter road connection and by including an infrastructure for a future underground metro line. The project will contribute to the development of the TEN-T Atlantic Core Network Corridor within the Bilbao Urban Node and its port, and thus improve connectivity and inter-modality.

Additionnalité et impact

The project addresses the market/network failure related to accessibility along the Core TEN-T road network. The project is expected to improve connectivity to TEN-T Atlantic Corridor in the TEN-T urban node of Bilbao. It will help to increase resilience of the transport network in the greater Bilbao region and will contribute to climate change mitigation through reduced travel in the area. It will contribute to social cohesion in the greater Bilbao region, where municipalities show different levels of economic and social development. The new link will reduce travel times, vehicle operating costs, road crashes and exposure of inhabitants to air and noise pollutants and will therefore improve the quality of life for local residents. Through its layout and multi-modal concept, the project will contribute to both climate change mitigation and adaptation.

EIB financing provides the client with competitive pricing, long tenor and flexible loan conditions, such as long grace and disbursement periods, which are therefore better suited for the implementation of the Project. EIB's financing also supports INTERBIAK in achieving diversification of funding sources and contributes to the stability of their financing needs. 


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project involves the construction of a new road in an urban environment. It is mostly located underground and does not intersect with protected areas. It falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU and was therefore subject to a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure. The EIA report was prepared according to the requirements of the national and regional legislation and was part of the public consultation. The competent environmental authority issued its favourable environmental decision on 13 November 2023.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
15 novembre 2023
12 décembre 2023
Documents liés
03/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - INTERBIAK LAMIAKO TUNNEL
03/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - INTERBIAK LAMIAKO TUNNEL - Valoración del impacto ambiental del vertido al Puerto Autónomo de Bilbao del material excavado en el proyecto subfluvial de Lamiako
03/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - INTERBIAK LAMIAKO TUNNEL - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI et le Conseil provincial de Biscaye signent un prêt de 200 millions d’EUR pour financer le tunnel routier sous la Ria du Nervion

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - INTERBIAK LAMIAKO TUNNEL
Date de publication
3 Jan 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
180634757
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220261
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - INTERBIAK LAMIAKO TUNNEL - Valoración del impacto ambiental del vertido al Puerto Autónomo de Bilbao del material excavado en el proyecto subfluvial de Lamiako
Date de publication
3 Jan 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
181500393
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220261
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - INTERBIAK LAMIAKO TUNNEL - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Date de publication
3 Jan 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
169454640
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220261
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - INTERBIAK LAMIAKO TUNNEL
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - INTERBIAK LAMIAKO TUNNEL - Valoración del impacto ambiental del vertido al Puerto Autónomo de Bilbao del material excavado en el proyecto subfluvial de Lamiako
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - INTERBIAK LAMIAKO TUNNEL - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
INTERBIAK LAMIAKO TUNNEL
Fiche technique
INTERBIAK LAMIAKO TUNNEL
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI et le Conseil provincial de Biscaye signent un prêt de 200 millions d’EUR pour financer le tunnel routier sous la Ria du Nervion

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI et le Conseil provincial de Biscaye signent un prêt de 200 millions d’EUR pour financer le tunnel routier sous la Ria du Nervion
Autres liens
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - INTERBIAK LAMIAKO TUNNEL
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - INTERBIAK LAMIAKO TUNNEL - Valoración del impacto ambiental del vertido al Puerto Autónomo de Bilbao del material excavado en el proyecto subfluvial de Lamiako
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - INTERBIAK LAMIAKO TUNNEL - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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