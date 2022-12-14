NILT (IEU FT)

The proposed operation is addressing the Future Technologies Main Policy Priority Area under the InvestEU Research, Innovation and Digitalisation Window (RIDW), and more specifically key enabling technologies in the area of nano imprinting lithography for optical component design and manufacturability using nanotechnologies.

This project is very innovative and transformative, encompassing the design and prototyping of advanced nano-optics elements using highly customised, nano-scale processing technologies to address performance and size pain points of conventional optics. Coupled with AI capability these technologies aim to disrupt current, state of the art optics value chain in consumer electronics, automotive, industrial products and applications.

The EIB investment supports an EU-based technology firm with the potential to become a leader in the advanced optics space. The Venture Debt financing complements VC funding and provides first access to venture debt for the company.

The EIB's participation has had a positive signalling effect, crowding in more equity funding to NILT. The innovative financing package provided by EIB is tailor made to the needs of the company poised to launch mass production in nano optics.