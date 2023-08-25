CYPRUS EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027

The project aims to support the implementation of priority investments as per the Partnership Agreement of Cyprus and its THALIA Operational Programme for the period 2021-2027 (as agreed with the European Commission). It fosters innovation, digitalisation, environmental protection, social inclusion and climate action. Sound programming and programme management will ensure that the Project's benefit will spread throughout the country, thereby contributing to its balanced socioeconomic and territorial development.





The investment programme is plan-led and embedded in the EU Cohesion policy architecture centring around the EU policy objectives of a smarter, a greener, and a more social Europe.





EIB support to the national co-financing of the ESIF investments will help kick-start the implementation of the investment schemes.





The Project addresses market failures and sub-optimal investment situations in many sectors such as research, development and innovation (whose returns to society are known to be larger than the financial return to the investor). Moreover, it will enable digitalisation driven efficiency gains in the provision of public services through investment in e-government applications. In addition, the project will support drinking water network, sewerage, water supply replacements, smart water meters, flood protection works and coastal erosion protection investments , thus generating environmental and public health benefits. Finally, the Project will also support energy efficiency renovations in public buildings and the production of energy from renewable sources, thereby lowering the negative externalities from greenhouse gas emissions.





EIB's participation provides a significant financial benefit to the Republic of Cyprus. EIB loans provide longer maturities than other investors. EIB financing also allows to distribute the cost of financing over the life of the assets, resulting in a manageable annual debt service amount. In addition, it will include flexible drawdown terms, long grace periods and conditions adjusted to the investment horizon of the Project, which are highly valued by public promoters and a key differentiating feature of EIB's financing. Finally, EIB provides the Republic of Cyprus with debt diversification compared to the usual bond issuances.