ARMENIA - RESILIENT SYUNIK PROGRAM

Signature(s)

Montant
50 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Arménie : 50 000 000 €
Eau, assainissement : 25 000 000 €
Aménagement urbain : 25 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
16/07/2025 : 25 000 000 €
16/07/2025 : 25 000 000 €
Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
10 mars 2025
Statut
Référence
Signé | 16/07/2025
20220193
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ARMENIA - RESILIENT SYUNIK PROGRAM
REPUBLIQUE D'ARMENIE
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 50 million
EUR 50 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The Framework loan will support priority socio-economic investments in the recovery of the southern regions of Armenia, particularly Syunik, affected by the second Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including basic infrastructure needs of displaced population.

Investments in the drinking water, health and education infrastructures and related equipment will improve the access of the Syunik province population to reliable potable water supplies and quality health and education, thus ensuring decent living conditions for the displaced population and the host communities and contributing to Syunik's socio-economic recovery and long-term resilience. The project will also contribute to climate action.

Additionality and Impact

The operation focuses on public social and environmental infrastructure investment in Syunik province, which is the most affected by the recent Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the region. This operation will contribute significantly to the socio-economic stabilization and recovery of Armenia's Syunik province, following the severe disruptions caused by recent conflicts and geographic isolation. Market failures are accentuated for investment in isolated and vulnerable border communities in Syunik. By targeting investment to the neglected sectors of health, education, and drinking water supply, the operation aims to close critical service gaps.


Aligned with the objectives of the Resilient Syunik: Team Europe Initiative, this intervention supports the EU's Eastern Partnership goals of recovery, resilience, and reform. It addresses critical EIB mandate objectives by promoting sustainable economic development in a region impacted by geopolitical instability.


The EIB has provided substantial support to the scoping and preparation of the project, in close cooperation with the counterparts and beneficiaries. Substantial Technical Assistance is provided under grant funding, in addition to the EIB loan, to support both project preparation and project implementation under a Team Europe approach. 


 The EIB will extend to the borrower advantageous pricing and loan maturities. Furthermore, the EIB offers flexibility regarding drawdown, encompassing both timing and interest options. 


The operation will support several UN Sustainable Development Goals.


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project's compliance with national and EIB's environmental and social principles will be respected.

Implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
15 mai 2025
16 juillet 2025
Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARMENIA - RESILIENT SYUNIK PROGRAM
Date de publication
20 May 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
241752809
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220193
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Aménagement urbain
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Arménie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
