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BANCO ESTADO ECOVIVIENDA - ENERGY MBIL

Signature(s)

Montant
200 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Chili : 200 000 000 €
Aménagement urbain : 200 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
29/12/2022 : 200 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
04/02/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BANCO ESTADO ECOVIVIENDA - ENERGY MBIL
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Le bon côté des énergies vertes
Article sur un sujet connexe
Une porte vers la coopération

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
3 février 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 29/12/2022
20220161
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
BANCO ESTADO ECOVIVIENDA - ENERGY MBIL
BANCO DEL ESTADO DE CHILE
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 200 million
not applicable
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of a loan to Chile's public bank Banco Estado to finance mortgages for the acquisition of new housing units with improved energy efficiency standards.

The program will offer mortgage loans with preferential conditions to finance access to residential units with higher energy efficiency (EE) levels. Final beneficiaries will exclusively be private individuals.

Additionnalité et impact

The operation will finance mortgages for the acquisition of new-built residential units with higher EnergyEfficiency (EE) standards than those required by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning.

The mortgages will be given out under Banco Estado's Ecovivienda program to provide concessional financing.

The program was first launched in 2016 with the support of a KfW loan for EUR 133m.

The operation addresses the issue of asymmetric information and split incentives.

The project will reduce this gap by investment in units with higher EE standards and will therefore generate social benefits by increasing comfort and reducing energy expenditure.

It addresses the constrained access to EE housing units for final beneficiaries (private individuals) which stems from the market failure of asymmetric information. It rests on strong strategic alignment with EU and EIB policy priorities as well as the country's national energy policies and climate strategies.

The EIB offers financial and non-financial benefits to the Financial Intermediary, including a longer maturity and flexibility in the terms and conditions. EIB's participation will help to diversify the counterpart's funding mix.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The operation is expected to bring positive environmental and social benefits. On one hand by reducing the energy consumption of residential buildings, the project will contribute to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and energy expenses and will increase living standards (thermal comfort) among the population. The EIB will require the intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the sub-projects receiving mortgage loans will comply with national legislation and the ElB's Environmental and Social Standards, as well as international treaties and conventions signed and ratified by or otherwise applicable and binding in the country.

The EIB will require Banco de Estado de Chile to take all requisite measures to ensure that all mortgage loans are in line with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
21 septembre 2022
29 décembre 2022
Documents liés
04/02/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BANCO ESTADO ECOVIVIENDA - ENERGY MBIL
Autres liens

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BANCO ESTADO ECOVIVIENDA - ENERGY MBIL
Date de publication
4 Feb 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
158939252
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220161
Secteur(s)
Aménagement urbain
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Chili
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
04/02/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BANCO ESTADO ECOVIVIENDA - ENERGY MBIL
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
BANCO ESTADO ECOVIVIENDA - ENERGY MBIL
Fiche technique
BANCO ESTADO ECOVIVIENDA - ENERGY MBIL
Article sur un sujet connexe
Le bon côté des énergies vertes
Article sur un sujet connexe
Une porte vers la coopération

À la une

Lien vers la source
Article sur un sujet connexe
Le bon côté des énergies vertes
Article sur un sujet connexe
Une porte vers la coopération
Autres liens
Related public register
04/02/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BANCO ESTADO ECOVIVIENDA - ENERGY MBIL

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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