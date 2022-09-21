BANCO ESTADO ECOVIVIENDA - ENERGY MBIL

The operation will finance mortgages for the acquisition of new-built residential units with higher EnergyEfficiency (EE) standards than those required by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning.

The mortgages will be given out under Banco Estado's Ecovivienda program to provide concessional financing.

The program was first launched in 2016 with the support of a KfW loan for EUR 133m.

The operation addresses the issue of asymmetric information and split incentives.

The project will reduce this gap by investment in units with higher EE standards and will therefore generate social benefits by increasing comfort and reducing energy expenditure.

It addresses the constrained access to EE housing units for final beneficiaries (private individuals) which stems from the market failure of asymmetric information. It rests on strong strategic alignment with EU and EIB policy priorities as well as the country's national energy policies and climate strategies.

The EIB offers financial and non-financial benefits to the Financial Intermediary, including a longer maturity and flexibility in the terms and conditions. EIB's participation will help to diversify the counterpart's funding mix.