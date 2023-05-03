CTP ROOFTOP SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
Roll-out of rooftop photovoltaic installations on the promoter's logistic centers in the Czech republic and other CEE countries
The project will finance the roll-out of photovoltaic installations on the roofs of the promoter's logistic centres in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary.
The project supports the Bank's renewable energy and climate objectives. The schemes will produce electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV, especially rooftop solar but potentially ground-mounted) and thereby contribute to the EIB's priority of supporting transition to a low carbon, environmentally friendly and climate resilient economy.
Low carbon power projects reduce carbon and air pollution externalities. Therefore, the financing contributes to EU 2030 decarbonisation goals and to the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as on climate action and environmental sustainability (transversal).
The RE projects are expected to benefit from market-based revenues, and thereby will contribute to the policy objective to support the market integration of renewable energy projects.
The Promoter is equipped with a good governance system and strong project management capabilities. The Promoter has accumulated relevant experience and track-record in the rooftop solar PV sector.
Long tenor, flexible financing conditions (drawdown and repayment flexibility) and competitive pricing provided by the Bank will help the Promoter to achieve the investment objectives.
The financing will have also an important signalling effect in times when the company is undertaking significant investment plan and the credit markets became much tighter comparing to previous years.
Some of the project schemes may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU), thus implying that the competent authorities make the required environmental and biodiversity assessments during the planning/consent stage. Aspects to be further assessed might relate to the visual impact, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance and disturbance during construction. The appraisal will focus on the project impacts and the related mitigants, as well as on the promoter's capacity to implement the programme in line with the EIB's socio-environmental standards and requirements.
The Promoter has to ensure that contracts for the project implementation will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.