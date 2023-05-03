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CTP ROOFTOP SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN

Signature(s)

Montant
200 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Slovaquie : 28 000 000 €
Hongrie : 38 000 000 €
Roumanie : 56 000 000 €
Czechia : 76 000 000 €
Services : 200 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
8/08/2023 : 2 000 000 €
8/08/2023 : 28 000 000 €
8/08/2023 : 38 000 000 €
8/08/2023 : 56 000 000 €
8/08/2023 : 76 000 000 €
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Related public register
01/09/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CTP ROOFTOP SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
16 août 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 08/08/2023
20220095
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
CTP ROOFTOP SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN
CTP NV
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 200 million
EUR 300 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Roll-out of rooftop photovoltaic installations on the promoter's logistic centers in the Czech republic and other CEE countries

The project will finance the roll-out of photovoltaic installations on the roofs of the promoter's logistic centres in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary.

Additionnalité et impact

The project supports the Bank's renewable energy and climate objectives. The schemes will produce electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV, especially rooftop solar but potentially ground-mounted) and thereby contribute to the EIB's priority of supporting transition to a low carbon, environmentally friendly and climate resilient economy.

 

Low carbon power projects reduce carbon and air pollution externalities. Therefore, the financing contributes to EU 2030 decarbonisation goals and to the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as on climate action and environmental sustainability (transversal).

 

The RE projects are expected to benefit from market-based revenues, and thereby will contribute to the policy objective to support the market integration of renewable energy projects.


The Promoter is equipped with a good governance system and strong project management capabilities. The Promoter has accumulated relevant experience and track-record in the rooftop solar PV sector.


Long tenor, flexible financing conditions (drawdown and repayment flexibility) and competitive pricing provided by the Bank will help the Promoter to achieve the investment objectives.

The financing will have also an important signalling effect in times when the company is undertaking significant investment plan and the credit markets became much tighter comparing to previous years.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Some of the project schemes may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU), thus implying that the competent authorities make the required environmental and biodiversity assessments during the planning/consent stage. Aspects to be further assessed might relate to the visual impact, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance and disturbance during construction. The appraisal will focus on the project impacts and the related mitigants, as well as on the promoter's capacity to implement the programme in line with the EIB's socio-environmental standards and requirements.

The Promoter has to ensure that contracts for the project implementation will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
3 mai 2023
8 août 2023
Documents liés
01/09/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CTP ROOFTOP SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CTP ROOFTOP SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN
Date de publication
1 Sep 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
166794378
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220095
Secteur(s)
Services
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Tchéquie
Roumanie
Hongrie
Slovaquie
Pays de l’UE
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
01/09/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CTP ROOFTOP SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
CTP ROOFTOP SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN
Fiche technique
CTP ROOFTOP SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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