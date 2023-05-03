CTP ROOFTOP SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN

Référence: 20220095

Date de publication: 16 août 2023

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

CTP NV

Roll-out of rooftop photovoltaic installations on the promoter's logistic centers in the Czech republic and other CEE countries

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the Bank's renewable energy and climate objectives. The schemes will produce electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV, especially rooftop solar but potentially ground-mounted) and thereby contribute to the EIB's priority of supporting transition to a low carbon, environmentally friendly and climate resilient economy.

Low carbon power projects reduce carbon and air pollution externalities. Therefore, the financing contributes to EU 2030 decarbonisation goals and to the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as on climate action and environmental sustainability (transversal).

The RE projects are expected to benefit from market-based revenues, and thereby will contribute to the policy objective to support the market integration of renewable energy projects.





The Promoter is equipped with a good governance system and strong project management capabilities. The Promoter has accumulated relevant experience and track-record in the rooftop solar PV sector.





Long tenor, flexible financing conditions (drawdown and repayment flexibility) and competitive pricing provided by the Bank will help the Promoter to achieve the investment objectives.

The financing will have also an important signalling effect in times when the company is undertaking significant investment plan and the credit markets became much tighter comparing to previous years.

Objectifs

The project will finance the roll-out of photovoltaic installations on the roofs of the promoter's logistic centres in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary.

Secteur(s)

Services - Activités immobilières

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 200 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 300 million

Aspects environnementaux

Some of the project schemes may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU), thus implying that the competent authorities make the required environmental and biodiversity assessments during the planning/consent stage. Aspects to be further assessed might relate to the visual impact, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance and disturbance during construction. The appraisal will focus on the project impacts and the related mitigants, as well as on the promoter's capacity to implement the programme in line with the EIB's socio-environmental standards and requirements.

Passation des marchés

The Promoter has to ensure that contracts for the project implementation will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Statut

Signé - 8/08/2023