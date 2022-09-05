TENNET OSTBAYERNRING GRID EXPANSION GREEN LOAN

The project comprises the construction of a 185 km-long electricity transmission corridor in the southeast of Germany (Ostbayernring). The project increases the transmission capacity within Bavaria, indirectly contributing to the ability of transferring power ? often times renewable electricity - on the North-South axis within Germany. Bottlenecks on this axis are cause of a series of issues, including loop flows in neighbouring countries, need for additional reserves and redispatching. It will support the integration of additional renewable generation capacity, thus contributing to mitigate the negative externalities linked to fossil-fuel power generation. It will also contribute to maintain quality and security of supply, which have characteristics of public goods. The project is fully in line with national and European energy and climate policies and goals, as well as EIB's. The project is considered eligible for climate change mitigation under the EU Taxonomy Regulation. The EIB financing is functional in enabling TenneT's ambitious investment programme, which is fundamental for the transition to a decarbonized economy. The promoter is an experienced transmission system operator with a sound implementation structure. The EIB contribution materialises through the diversification of sources of funds, attractive financing conditions and signalling effects to markets. The project's results an overall quality and result rating of very good and is deemed excellent in terms of economic welfare.



