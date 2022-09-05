TENNET OSTBAYERNRING GRID EXPANSION GREEN LOAN

Fiche récapitulative
The project comprises the construction of a 185 km-long electricity transmission corridor connecting Redwitz to Schwandorf (Ostbayernring), in the southeast of Germany. It includes a new 380kV line from the Redwitz to the Schwandorf substation, combined with an 110kV line for approximately 80km of the route. The project further includes the upgrade/reinforcement of the four existing 380kV substations at Redwitz, Mechlenreuth, Etzenricht and Schwandorf along the route and smaller replacements at an 110kV substation in Münchberg.
The project will increase the country's electricity transmission capacity, maintain the reliability and quality of electricity supply of the transmission system and will support the integration of new renewable energy generation.
The project comprises the construction of a 185 km-long electricity transmission corridor in the southeast of Germany (Ostbayernring). The project increases the transmission capacity within Bavaria, indirectly contributing to the ability of transferring power ? often times renewable electricity - on the North-South axis within Germany. Bottlenecks on this axis are cause of a series of issues, including loop flows in neighbouring countries, need for additional reserves and redispatching. It will support the integration of additional renewable generation capacity, thus contributing to mitigate the negative externalities linked to fossil-fuel power generation. It will also contribute to maintain quality and security of supply, which have characteristics of public goods. The project is fully in line with national and European energy and climate policies and goals, as well as EIB's. The project is considered eligible for climate change mitigation under the EU Taxonomy Regulation. The EIB financing is functional in enabling TenneT's ambitious investment programme, which is fundamental for the transition to a decarbonized economy. The promoter is an experienced transmission system operator with a sound implementation structure. The EIB contribution materialises through the diversification of sources of funds, attractive financing conditions and signalling effects to markets. The project's results an overall quality and result rating of very good and is deemed excellent in terms of economic welfare.
The project falls under Annex I of the EU EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, amending Directive 2011/92/EU, which requires an environmental impact assessment (EIA). Environmental impact studies have been carried out as required and measures to avoid, reduce, mitigate and remedy impacts will be implemented.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
À la une
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.