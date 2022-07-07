ESSENTIAL API - NIGERIA

The Project concerns the development of an API manufacturing facility for the production of the raw materials for making anti-malarial drugs. The facility will be in full compliance with international standards and the first of its kind in SSA. It addresses the specific market failure leading to under-investment in local production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), mainly due to an underdeveloped market, absence or reduced local skilled labour, and small scale of local manufacturers.





The project supports NDICI goals including improving health outcomes, providing decent jobs and eradicating poverty. NDICI envisages countries being better prepared to deal to deal with disease and pandemics and building a pharmaceutical manufacturing base in Nigeria, and Africa more generally, is an important component of this. It also furthers the African Union 2063 Agenda, which targets a healthy local population under its first aspiration and the aspiration for a prosperous continent, with the means and self-sufficiency to drive its own development.





Moreover, the indication targeted by the Project - malaria - poses a significant drag to human development and economic output in countries that are affected and increased access and security of antimalarial drugs in Nigeria is at the centre of the country's economic and social development strategy.



