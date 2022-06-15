WESTERN GALILEE DESALINATION PLANT

The project concerns the construction of a seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant under a Build Operate and Transfer contract in Israel. The project is a high priority water supply infrastructure aimed at ensuring access to water in one of the world's most water stressed region. The project will contribute to meeting the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The project will address a number of market failures through positive externalities notably from public health benefits, the protection and replenishment of over drafted groundwaters and an increased resilience to extreme weather events. By providing sustainable and reliable access to water in Israel, the project is aligned with the Strategic Priorities of the European Neighbourhood Instrument (ENI) and the latest EU/Israel Action Plan, which aim, among others, at promoting cooperation between Israel and the EU in reducing water pollution, protecting water resources and increasing the re-use of water.





﻿In terms of financial contribution, the EIB is expected to offer attractive and customised financing terms, which will increase the sustainability and ultimately lower the water desalination cost. The EIB loan contributes to the diversification of borrower's funding in terms of maturity profile, financier base as well as to the optimisation of the capital structure.