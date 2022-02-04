POLITECNICO TORINO CAMPUS UPGRADE

Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessments (EIA) does not specifically cover university infrastructure, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, university and educational infrastructure may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to urban development. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. Social and environmental aspects as well as any aspects related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal. The project is expected to derive positive social impacts through the outcomes of their research and collaborations with industrial partners. Further, the university's gender policy and strategy in place and their strategic objectives - and likely impact - will be explored during the appraisal.