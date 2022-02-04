Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

POLITECNICO TORINO CAMPUS UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Montant
97 500 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Italie : 97 500 000 €
Éducation : 97 500 000 €
Date(s) de signature
4/04/2023 : 30 000 000 €
9/09/2025 : 67 500 000 €
Lien vers la source
Fiche technique
POLITECNICO TORINO CAMPUS UPGRADE
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
POLITECNICO TORINO CAMPUS UPGRADE
Related public register
10/09/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - POLITECNICO TORINO CAMPUS UPGRADE
Projet apparenté
ITALIAN UNIVERSITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
4 février 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 04/04/2023
20210750
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
POLITECNICO TORINO CAMPUS UPGRADE
POLITECNICO DI TORINO
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 98 million
EUR 195 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Construction of new infrastructure and refurbishment and restoration of existing facilities within the Politecnico di Torino's campus in Turin (Piedmont Region), dedicated to automotive, aerospace, architecture and digitalisation departments.

The project aims to improve the quality of education in Politecnico di Torino, and more broadly, in Italy. A good level of education and a good quality of higher education accessible to all are essential for the economic, social and intellectual development of a country. Given the economic and social consequences of the global health crisis, the role of higher education is even more important in improving the living conditions and economic and social opportunities of young populations. The project is in line with EU public policy goals associated with the European Education Area 2025, the European Higher Education Area, the Horizon Europe framework programme, as well as the Urban Agenda for the EU. The project contributes to the European Higher Education Area and the European Research Area by providing modern facilities and additional space for quality teaching and research in a key higher education institution in Italy. The project is eligible under Article 309 c) Common Interest (Innovation, Digital and Human Capital, and Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability).

Additionality and Impact

The Project supports the continuing expansion, renovation and modernisation of the extended campus of the Politecnico di Torino, which will live up to the highest standards of modern teaching, learning and research environments. This will generate positive externalities for society in terms of improved education provision and knowledge externalities from expanded and improved teaching, learning and research. The EIB brings a comprehensive financial contribution to the investment programme by providing the University with financial benefit and customized terms. EIB brings expertise in structuring the financing (availability, grace period, tranching) to best fit the University and Project financial needs.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessments (EIA) does not specifically cover university infrastructure, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, university and educational infrastructure may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to urban development. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. Social and environmental aspects as well as any aspects related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal. The project is expected to derive positive social impacts through the outcomes of their research and collaborations with industrial partners. Further, the university's gender policy and strategy in place and their strategic objectives - and likely impact - will be explored during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
10/09/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - POLITECNICO TORINO CAMPUS UPGRADE
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
ITALIAN UNIVERSITIES PROGRAMME LOAN
Lien vers la source
Fiche récapitulative
POLITECNICO TORINO CAMPUS UPGRADE
Autres liens
Fiche technique
POLITECNICO TORINO CAMPUS UPGRADE

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - POLITECNICO TORINO CAMPUS UPGRADE
Date de publication
10 Sep 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
154703015
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210750
Secteur(s)
Éducation
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
10/09/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - POLITECNICO TORINO CAMPUS UPGRADE
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
POLITECNICO TORINO CAMPUS UPGRADE
Fiche technique
POLITECNICO TORINO CAMPUS UPGRADE
Projet apparenté
ITALIAN UNIVERSITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes