OSTRAVA - CULTURAL INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

The Project concerns construction of a new concert hall and the refurbishment of the existing House of Culture. It forms part of a wider regeneration initiative in the centre of Ostrava and it aims to contribute to the conversion of the city and the region from a post-industrial capital to a regional capital of culture focusing on music and performing arts. The Project addresses a market failure (insufficient direct revenues generated by the Project) that justify the use of public financing to address the investment gap. It is expected to generate numerous positive externalities. The project is envisaged to act as an agent of change; it shall contribute to changing the city's image and the overall quality of life of residents by providing a venue for quality music and art performances, as well as by enhancing the quality of the public space in the vicinity of the facility. The Borrower will benefit from the flexibility of the EIB financing allowing for the optimization of their cash-flow needs. The pricing, availability and grace periods add to the attractiveness of co-operation with the EIB.