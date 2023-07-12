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PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND

Signature(s)

Montant
400 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pologne : 400 000 000 €
Énergie : 400 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
29/01/2025 : 21 082 627,44 €
29/01/2025 : 378 917 372,56 €
Autres liens
Related public register
08/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Abiotic and Biotic Resources Inventory Report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - The map of magnetic anomalies
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Noise map cumulative impact daytime
Related public register
10/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko Morskiej Farmy Wiatrowej Baltica
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Migratory Birds report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - The sonar image of the survey area
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Noise modelling report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
10/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport z inwentaryzacji zasobów abiotycznych i biotycznych Obszaru MFW
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Electromagnetic field modelling
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - ACOUSTIC ANALYSIS – THE OPERATION STAGE
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Thermal impact of high voltage cable lines
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o Oddziaływaniu na Środowisko Przedsięwzięcia - Aneks - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Model calculation results - Suspended solids dispersion
Related public register
10/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Streszczenie w języku niespecjalistycznym
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Suspended soils model report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko – Raport z inwentaryzacji zasobów abiotycznych i biotycznych obszaru badań
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Noise map daytime
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Bathymetric map of the north-eastern part of the Baltica OWF CI area
Related public register
19/07/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
28 octobre 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 29/01/2025
20210720
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND
SPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY(IES)/FUND
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 1100 million
EUR 9845 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project includes the design, implementation and operation of 2 (two) very large-scale, fixed-bottom offshore windfarms (Baltica 2, Baltica 3) with a total capacity of up to 2.5 GW. Baltica 2 (1.5 GW) and Baltica 3 (1 GW) are both located in the Baltic Sea, inside the the Polish Economic Exclusive Zone.

The offshore wind farms will primarily reduce carbon and air pollution emissions, which are externalities the market fails to address. Moreover, the project should foster the integration of new, variable renewable generation technologies in the market. The proposed EIB loan would thus fill a market gap in the development of new renewable capacity. That would include a financing gap for projects that try to develop new capacity with more market-exposed structures and instruments.

Additionnalité et impact

The project concerns the development and operation of a new, very large-scale, fixed-bottom offshore wind farms that will contribute to the achievement of the 2030 decarbonisation targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), the Polish State National Energy Policy (PEP2040), which has revised these targets upward, as well as the the REPowerEU action plan.


The project is located in an EU Less Developed region; categorised internally as an EIB Priority Cohesion region (Pomorskie). The financing of this project would contribute to the Bank's lending priority objectives of Renewable Energy, on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability as well as Economic and Social Cohesion.


The offshore wind farms will primarily reduce carbon and air pollution emissions, which are externalities the market fails to address. Moreover, the project provides new generation capacity in a sector characterised by incomplete markets, relying on public Contracts for Difference with exposure to residual market risks. It thereby contributes to the policy objective of supporting market integration of renewable energy projects.


The project is economically justified, yet it is merely financially viable (due to the high investment cost).


EIB will play a critical role given the difficulty to raise large amount with long tenor from the capital market (very rarely exceeding 20 years), it is expected that EIB financial value will be important by providing a sizeable amount with a long tenor. The Bank's support to the project will support the crowding in of other financiers given its experience the sector. EIB would not be able to provide such type of financing, or not at the same quantum, without the support of InvestEU.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Wind farms adhere to the national legislation having transposed Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, thereby leaving it to the competent authority to determine if an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is mandated. Given the project size, the competent authority required an EIA to be conducted. Compliance of the authorisation process with relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal.

It is provisionally understood that the promoter, which are a Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV), are neither - in the sense of the EU procurement policies - a contracting authority nor a public undertaking. It also does not see to operate on the basis of special or exclusive rights granted by a competent authority in relation to this project. Consequently, no public procurement would be required. However and as indicated by the promoter, the SPVs, when tendering and awarding contracts, take the rules of the EU procurement directives as guiding principles. The impact of this approach to the project needs to be assessed during appraisal.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
12 juillet 2023
29 janvier 2025
Documents liés
08/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Abiotic and Biotic Resources Inventory Report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - The map of magnetic anomalies
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS - Non Technical Summary
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Noise map cumulative impact daytime
10/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko Morskiej Farmy Wiatrowej Baltica
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Migratory Birds report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - The sonar image of the survey area
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Noise modelling report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
10/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport z inwentaryzacji zasobów abiotycznych i biotycznych Obszaru MFW
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Electromagnetic field modelling
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - ACOUSTIC ANALYSIS – THE OPERATION STAGE
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Thermal impact of high voltage cable lines
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o Oddziaływaniu na Środowisko Przedsięwzięcia - Aneks - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Model calculation results - Suspended solids dispersion
10/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Streszczenie w języku niespecjalistycznym
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Suspended soils model report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko – Raport z inwentaryzacji zasobów abiotycznych i biotycznych obszaru badań
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Noise map daytime
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND
09/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Bathymetric map of the north-eastern part of the Baltica OWF CI area
19/07/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Abiotic and Biotic Resources Inventory Report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Date de publication
8 Jun 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
171402616
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210720
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - The map of magnetic anomalies
Date de publication
9 Jun 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168395198
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210720
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS - Non Technical Summary
Date de publication
9 Jun 2023
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168394776
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210720
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Noise map cumulative impact daytime
Date de publication
9 Jun 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168394673
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210720
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko Morskiej Farmy Wiatrowej Baltica
Date de publication
10 Jun 2023
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
171431671
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210720
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Migratory Birds report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Date de publication
9 Jun 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168397294
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210720
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Date de publication
9 Jun 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168399644
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210720
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - The sonar image of the survey area
Date de publication
9 Jun 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168396376
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210720
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Noise modelling report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Date de publication
9 Jun 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168397820
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210720
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport z inwentaryzacji zasobów abiotycznych i biotycznych Obszaru MFW
Date de publication
10 Jun 2023
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
171436613
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210720
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Electromagnetic field modelling
Date de publication
9 Jun 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168395990
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210720
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - ACOUSTIC ANALYSIS – THE OPERATION STAGE
Date de publication
9 Jun 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168396189
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210720
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Thermal impact of high voltage cable lines
Date de publication
9 Jun 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168395802
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210720
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o Oddziaływaniu na Środowisko Przedsięwzięcia - Aneks - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Date de publication
9 Jun 2023
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168398323
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210720
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Model calculation results - Suspended solids dispersion
Date de publication
9 Jun 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168398943
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210720
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Streszczenie w języku niespecjalistycznym
Date de publication
10 Jun 2023
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168399645
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210720
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Date de publication
9 Jun 2023
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168405491
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210720
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Suspended soils model report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Date de publication
9 Jun 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168394675
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210720
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko – Raport z inwentaryzacji zasobów abiotycznych i biotycznych obszaru badań
Date de publication
9 Jun 2023
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168394775
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210720
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Noise map daytime
Date de publication
9 Jun 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168396310
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210720
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND
Date de publication
9 Jun 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168395870
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210720
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Bathymetric map of the north-eastern part of the Baltica OWF CI area
Date de publication
9 Jun 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168408514
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210720
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND
Date de publication
19 Jul 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
169726677
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210720
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
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Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND
Fiche technique
PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND

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