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METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION

Signature(s)

Montant
372 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 372 000 000 €
Transports : 372 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
29/06/2022 : 372 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Reposición Arbolado
Related public register
18/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Mapa geológico (Magna)
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Alternativa 2
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Informe de Impacto Ambiental de la “Modificación del Proyecto Constructivo del proyecto “Ampliación de la Línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal” Modificado Nº 1 Ref. SEA. 52/23
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Fichas Arbolado
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Fichas Arbolado 2
Related public register
17/03/2026 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI et la Communauté de Madrid signent un financement de 372 millions d’euros qui permettra de prolonger la ligne 11 du métro de Madrid

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
1 avril 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 29/06/2022
20210674
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION
COMUNIDAD DE MADRID
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 372 million
EUR 744 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of seven kilometres of new underground metro, which constitutes the future Madrid Metro line 11 extension between Conde Casal station and Plaza Elíptica station. The project also comprises five underground metro stations: Comillas, Madrid Rio, Palos de la Frontera, Atocha Renfe and Conde de Casal. The first three stations are new ones, while Atocha Renfe and Conde de Casal are existing underground metro stations that will be refurbished.

The project shall comply with the objectives set in the EIB's Transport Lending Policy (Decision CA/452/11) and is aligned with the Paris Agreement according to Annex 2 of the EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap (CBR). The project shall provide a substantial contribution to climate mitigation according to Annex 4 of the CBR and will be reported under the EIB's Public Policy Goal of Sustainable Cities and Regions.

Additionnalité et impact

The Project concerns the construction of 7 km of an underground metro line and five underground stations providing much needed additional public transport capacity in key areas of the public transport network of Madrid. In line with EIB's Transport Lending Policy and the Paris Agreement the Project will promote the shift towards sustainable transport modes reducing negative externalities of road traffic (air pollution, noise, greenhouse gas emissions and road accidents), improving travel times, and increasing accessibility to jobs and study opportunities. 

 

The Bank's participation secures access to long-term financing at affordable interest rates, helping to diversify the borrower's funding mix and improving its average life. This is a key contribution considering the very long-term nature of the financed assets and its positive impact on the overall project cost. The flexible drawdown terms and conditions of the EIB loan adjusted to the investment horizon of the project, are highly valued by public promoter as a key differentiating feature of EIB financing.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project will contribute to reduce pollution and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and improve the air quality levels of the local environment by promoting a modal shift from the private car and bus users to cleaner and more efficient metro system.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
17/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Reposición Arbolado
18/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Mapa geológico (Magna)
17/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Alternativa 2
17/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Informe de Impacto Ambiental de la “Modificación del Proyecto Constructivo del proyecto “Ampliación de la Línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal” Modificado Nº 1 Ref. SEA. 52/23
17/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal
17/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Fichas Arbolado
17/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Fichas Arbolado 2
17/03/2026 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI et la Communauté de Madrid signent un financement de 372 millions d’euros qui permettra de prolonger la ligne 11 du métro de Madrid

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Reposición Arbolado
Date de publication
17 Jan 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
187459395
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210674
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Mapa geológico (Magna)
Date de publication
18 Jan 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
187436575
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210674
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Alternativa 2
Date de publication
17 Jan 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
187453360
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210674
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Informe de Impacto Ambiental de la “Modificación del Proyecto Constructivo del proyecto “Ampliación de la Línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal” Modificado Nº 1 Ref. SEA. 52/23
Date de publication
17 Jan 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
187448008
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210674
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal
Date de publication
17 Jan 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
187448445
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210674
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Fichas Arbolado
Date de publication
17 Jan 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
187353849
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210674
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Fichas Arbolado 2
Date de publication
17 Jan 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
187437973
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210674
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION
Date de publication
17 Mar 2026
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
171487509
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210674
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Reposición Arbolado
Related public register
18/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Mapa geológico (Magna)
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Alternativa 2
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Informe de Impacto Ambiental de la “Modificación del Proyecto Constructivo del proyecto “Ampliación de la Línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal” Modificado Nº 1 Ref. SEA. 52/23
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Fichas Arbolado
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Fichas Arbolado 2
Related public register
17/03/2026 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION
Fiche technique
METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI et la Communauté de Madrid signent un financement de 372 millions d’euros qui permettra de prolonger la ligne 11 du métro de Madrid

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI et la Communauté de Madrid signent un financement de 372 millions d’euros qui permettra de prolonger la ligne 11 du métro de Madrid
Autres liens
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Reposición Arbolado
Related public register
18/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Mapa geológico (Magna)
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Alternativa 2
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Informe de Impacto Ambiental de la “Modificación del Proyecto Constructivo del proyecto “Ampliación de la Línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal” Modificado Nº 1 Ref. SEA. 52/23
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Fichas Arbolado
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Fichas Arbolado 2
Related public register
17/03/2026 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION

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