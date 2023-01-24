LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION

The Project includes two new transmission lines that improve interconnection of the north-eastern and eastern regions of Iceland. This provides greater security and quality of supply, including a greater degree or network redundancy, network loss reduction which have public good attributes, and the resolution of constraints that limit the increase in both generation and consumption, which in the country is based on renewables. It will thereby allow for better integration of renewable energy, which reduces negative climate and environmental externalities.





The Project develops a critical infrastructure for a decarbonised economy, consistently with the EIB Energy Lending Policy and the policy goal of "Sustainable Energy & Natural Resources". It also contributes to Climate Action. The project is expected to deliver a positive economic benefit as well as a broader social benefit. The promoter is the transmission system operator in Iceland, highly experienced in implementing works of this nature, with a sound, project management structure.

The Bank's loans will be a cornerstone of the financing for the borrower's investment programme.





The loan will offer key benefits such as a very long loan maturity and flexibility with respect to availability period, interest rate arrangements and grace periods as well as to drawdowns.



