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LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION

Signature(s)

Montant
60 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Islande : 60 000 000 €
Énergie : 60 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
28/02/2023 : 60 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION - MAT Á UMHVERFISÁHRIFUM
Related public register
27/01/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
Communiqués associés
Islande : Landsnet obtient un prêt de 63,7 millions d’USD de la BEI pour des lignes électriques de nouvelle génération

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
24 novembre 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 28/02/2023
20210525
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
LANDSNET HF
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 60 million
EUR 128 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The operation is an investment programme of two projects to extend the 220 kV power transmission grid in the north-eastern part of Iceland, in order to strengthen the transmission system between eastern, northern and south-western parts of Iceland to increase transmission capacity, stability and reliability of the system.

The project includes two new transmission lines that improve interconnection of the north-eastern and eastern regions of Iceland. This provides greater security and quality of supply, including a greater degree or network redundancy, network loss reduction, and the resolution of constraints that limit the increase in both generation and consumption, which is based on renewable sources of energy. The project further improves reliability of electricity supply for all users.

Additionnalité et impact

The Project includes two new transmission lines that improve interconnection of the north-eastern and eastern regions of Iceland. This provides greater security and quality of supply, including a greater degree or network redundancy, network loss reduction which have public good attributes, and the resolution of constraints that limit the increase in both generation and consumption, which in the country is based on renewables. It will thereby allow for better integration of renewable energy, which reduces negative climate and environmental externalities.


The Project develops a critical infrastructure for a decarbonised economy, consistently with the EIB Energy Lending Policy and the policy goal of "Sustainable Energy & Natural Resources". It also contributes to Climate Action. The project is expected to deliver a positive economic benefit as well as a broader social benefit. The promoter is the transmission system operator in Iceland, highly experienced in implementing works of this nature, with a sound, project management structure.

The Bank's loans will be a cornerstone of the financing for the borrower's investment programme.


The loan will offer key benefits such as a very long loan maturity and flexibility with respect to availability period, interest rate arrangements and grace periods as well as to drawdowns.  


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The Promoter is experienced in conducting works of this nature, with an in-house team responsible for environmental and social aspects of projects. Based on the information available, the project is acceptable in environmental and social terms for the Bank's financing.

Iceland has, in the context of Article 65 (1) of the European Economic Area (EEA) Agreement, transposed EU procurement directives into law. The EU Directive 2014/25/EC is implemented by Icelandic regulation no. 340/2017. The promoter is considered a public undertaking in the meaning of said Directive and thereby required to follow public procurement procedures. For the project, major works are tendered internationally with publication in the Official Journal of the EU. The procurement procedure is mostly a negotiated procedure, which is appropriate given the need to coordinate multiple contracts. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the promoter are suitable for the project and satisfactory to the EIB.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
24 janvier 2023
28 février 2023
Documents liés
22/12/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION - MAT Á UMHVERFISÁHRIFUM
27/01/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Islande : Landsnet obtient un prêt de 63,7 millions d’USD de la BEI pour des lignes électriques de nouvelle génération

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION - MAT Á UMHVERFISÁHRIFUM
Date de publication
22 Dec 2022
Langue
icelandais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
165543158
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210525
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays de l'AELE
Pays
Islande
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
Date de publication
27 Jan 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
160454218
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210525
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays de l'AELE
Pays
Islande
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
Date de publication
30 Dec 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
189542435
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20210525
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays de l'AELE
Pays
Islande
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION - MAT Á UMHVERFISÁHRIFUM
Related public register
27/01/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
Fiche technique
LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
Communiqués associés
Islande : Landsnet obtient un prêt de 63,7 millions d’USD de la BEI pour des lignes électriques de nouvelle génération

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Islande : Landsnet obtient un prêt de 63,7 millions d’USD de la BEI pour des lignes électriques de nouvelle génération
Autres liens
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION - MAT Á UMHVERFISÁHRIFUM
Related public register
27/01/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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