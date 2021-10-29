TALLINN SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE

The Operation contributes to several Sustainable Development Goals and to EU and EIB policies objectives. The Operation contributes 100% to the Cohesion objective and to the objectives of the Regional Operational Programme for Tallinn (2021-2027). It supports the implementation of the City's Tallinn 2035 Development Strategy, as well as the implementation of several sector plans and strategies. The project addresses market failures and economic, energy and mobility externalities, as well as social inclusion, environment and climate externalities. All investments under this framework loan are collectively expected to provide good socio-economic benefits. The Municipality is known to the Bank and is experienced in the preparation and delivery of such investments. Their capacity to implement the proposed investment programme is considered good. EIB's advice and financial contribution has a positive impact on the technical quality and implementation of the project.

The EIB loan will have significant value-added for Tallinn due to: (i) its flexibility, (ii) tenor that matches the economic life of the assets financed, (iii) grace and availability periods that fit the City's expectations and needs, and (iv) attractive pricing. The financing will also strengthen the funding base of the City.