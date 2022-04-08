ELVALHALCOR ALUMINIUM PROCESSING INVESTMENT

The project supports a strategic circular economy investment of the promoter, located in a less developed cohesion region in Greece, and active in aluminum processing. It generates significant positive externalities through an investment that enables an increase in circular economy production processes and products, resource efficiency and reduces the specific environmental pressure of the promoter's operations. The implementation of advanced manufacturing technology (AMT) equipment and machinery, which is in line with industry 4.0 principles, will help to further develop relevant knowledge, skills and competences, strengthen the promoter's technology edge and increase collaboration with its suppliers. Furthermore, the project generates a range of economic and social benefits and will contribute to make the region an engine of economic development and an attractive place for working, living and investing. Through this investment, the surrounding area will contribute to the creation of a healthy and affordable living environment.





The project addresses the market failures of insufficient investment in circular economy in the EU.





The EIB's financial contribution is considered valuable to the Borrower, as the Bank is offering more favourable than market alternatives under various dimensions and allow the promoter to diversify its financing sources, lengthen its average debt maturity and strengthen its overall financial position among others.