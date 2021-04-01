NS RAIL ROLLING STOCK EXPANSION

The Dutch rail network is Europe's busiest. The project is part of a 10 year long program to significantly upgrade NS Rail fleet and will allow to strengthen and accommodate mid-term growth and operational needs essential to a post-COVID sustainable mobility in the Netherlands.





The project generates good economic and social benefits, e.g. by reducing travel times and by offering improved quality (higher comfort, improved reliability), higher frequency, safety and better access for persons with reduced mobility.





The shift of passenger and freight traffic to rail addresses market failures by minimizing a number of transport externalities, such the harm to humans in terms of accidents and loss of life, or environmental externalities like noise, pollution and CO2 emissions.





The project will hence contribute to sustainable transport in line with EU objectives and to the Bank's Climate Action objective and supports a number of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and in particular SDG 11 "Sustainable cities and communities", SDG 3 "Good health and well-being" and SDG 12 "SDG 12 "Responsible consumption and production".





The specific benefits provided by EIB's contribution to the Borrower entail a limited financial benefit as well as fully customized terms/loan profile with long tenors. This is valuable as the assets necessary for railway operations have long life and the benefits from these assets materialize over long time.