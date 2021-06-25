BOS BANK LOAN FOR SME MIDCAPS AND CLIMATE ACTION

The Project concerns the financing of small and medium-scale eligible projects carried out by SMEs, Mid-Caps, including Home Owners Associations, and Public Sector Entities.





It contributes to the EIB's public policy objectives on providing access to finance to small and medium-sized companies. Moreover, as the underlying projects mainly focus on energy efficiency measures in buildings and renewable energy projects, it also contributes to achieving the decarbonisation targets set out in the 2030 National Energy and Climate Plan of Poland.





Overall, the project is expected to yield good quality and results, due to its strong focus on financing Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) investments addressing carbon and air pollution externalities. As a result, overall the Project can contribute to the development of the Polish financial market and positively stimulate domestic economic recovery, with a strong contribution to sustaining employment in Poland's Cohesion regions.





The Intermediary is well-placed to deploy the Project based on its previous long-standing experience with EIB's intermediated loan facilities, as well as its strong expertise and internal capacity designed to deploy significant volumes of CA&ES-targeted financing. Through this facility, financial support will be provided, contributing to improved financial conditions in terms of pricing and maturity for all types of eligible final beneficiaries.





EIB's contribution is further strengthened through its non-financial support in the form of technical advice regarding alignment with the EU taxonomy for sustainable activities. In addition, an ELENA (European Local Energy Assistance) application is under development to further support the Intermediary with technical assistance in relation to this Project.