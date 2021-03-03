GASCOGNE PAPER FACTORY

The project comprises the construction of a new paper machine as well as the building and the industrial facilities for the production of specialised paper aimed at replacing three of the Group's ageing paper machines in Mimizan, South West France.

The new paper machine, based on cutting-edge technology, is expected to reduce the environmental footprint of the operations together with bringing an increase in efficiency. This investment will be pivotal in securing the long-term sustainability and competitiveness of Gascogne Group. It will generate innovation, knowledge and skills in the bioeconomy. Through anticipated spill-over effects towards the local and regional economy in a predominantly rural area of France, the project is further contributing to territorial integration within the EU through rural development. Last but not least, it will enable Gascogne Group to continue providing a stable local market outlet for private and public forest owners, thus supporting sustainable management of the Aquitain forest block.