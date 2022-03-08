PAPADOPOULOS BREAD FACTORY

The project concerns investments of the Promoter related to new bread production capacity, energy efficiency measures for the Oinofyta plant, as well as research and development activities of the Company.

This bio-economy project located in Greece aims at supporting the local economy by i) enhancing plant's bread production capacity, ii) upgrading the current operational setup at plant level through modernized equipment in order to optimize energy and resource utilization and iii) RDI activities at company level. The project takes place at the existing factory in the Oinofyta industrial area, located in a Less Developed Region of Greece. Thereby, the project is aligned with the Bank's Climate action objectives.

The project will address a series of market failures: it will generate positive knowledge externalities as well as public health benefits through research and development activities and higher food quality, and reduce the environmental negative externalities through the proposed activities resulting in lower energy consumption and emissions.

The operation improves borrower's access to credit and mitigates adverse impacts of asymmetric information confronted with SMEs and MidCaps that are not externally rated. Being located in a Less Developed cohesion region, the project further contributes to economic and social cohesion in the EU.

The EIB's financial contribution is considered valuable to the Promoter, as the Bank is offering a loan maturity that is in line with the economic life of the project. The EIB will also allow the Promoter to diversify its funding sources, whereas the signalling effect of the Bank's support to the project could also help unlock additional financing, if needed.