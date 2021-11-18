TAPOJARVI ITALY

The project supports the implementation of an innovative process for the treatment of stainless steel slags and will introduce on the market innovative circular products mainly for the construction industry. Hence, the project, located in a cohesion region, contributes to the bank's 'Innovation, Digital and Human capital' and cohesion policy objectives. The project also supports the shift towards a more circular economy and thus contributes to the bank's climate action and environmental sustainability objective.





The project generates a range of environmental, economic and social benefits. The project enables the manufacturing of sustainable circular products from slags previously landfilled and hence supports resource efficiency by replacing natural raw materials with recycled products. Furthermore, the project contributes to a significant drop in dust and noise emissions and water consumption. It also contributes to the re-skilling and up-skilling of the workforce by implementing innovative processes compliant to a large extent with industry 4.0 standards.





The EIB loan would provide Tapojarvi with long-term financing. In spite of the highly liquid market conditions, the contribution of the EIB would be an important element of the overall financing plan. The EIB loan would provide significant benefit to Tapojarvi in terms of maturity profile, flexibility of drawdowns, length of availability and grace period and subordinated position.



