DANADS (EGF VD)

The project contributes to the policy objective of Research and Development. it supports an innovative start-up developing a white label advertising platform that allows large publishers to sell advertising space to SME clients that they could otherwise not serve profitably. The promoter is a small company that faces market failures related to insufficient financing due to imperfect and asymmetric information and generates positive externalities. It helps give SMEs access to advertising space that they would otherwise be locked out of due to their small advertising budgets. It thereby boosts innovation, growth and job creation. The promoter's strategy depends on significant RDI investments in order to lead the technology development. EIB financing, with an innovative structure adapted to the risk profile of this early stage company, allows the promoter to finance its investment plan, generating a positive crowd-in effect for other investors.