EMCAF LCFP JUNIOR PARTICIPATION

The operation concerns an investment - under the Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform ("LCFP")- of up to EUR 15m in the junior equity of the Emerging Market Climate Action Fund ("EMCAF" or "Fund), a new fund-of-funds with a target size of EUR 500m managed by Allianz Global Investors and advised by the EIB.





In line with new EU Consensus on Development and other policy statements, EMCAF will support funds investing in Paris-aligned climate mitigation (mainly renewable energy and energy efficiency), climate adaptation and environmental sustainability projects in developing countries (aligned with Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC)). The operation will contribute to a number of Sustainable Development Goals, most notably 7 and 13, but also 6,8,9,11,14,15 and 17.





The operation will address the market failures of negative climate and environmental externalities, mobilizing equity investments for the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution, as well as for climate adaptation and environmental sustainability projects. The junior equity tranche has a catalytic role to crowd-in senior private investors by overcoming their risk aversion.





The interaction with the promoter during the appraisal, and the involvement of the EIB as investment advisor, benefit the standards applied by the Fund and its strategy.



