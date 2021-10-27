SECURITY INNOVATION & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

The financing of this project supports development and innovation activities in digital technologies, including the Internet of Things, Edge Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Augmented Reality, which generate positive knowledge and technology externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products or services and through skills development and upgrading. It addresses the market failure of imperfect competition, as it contributes to expanding the competitive space for new product technologies and helps to mitigate the competitive disadvantage of companies with outdated digital technologies, which require transformation. In addition, the project will promote the diffusion of knowledge through collaboration with the startup ecosystem, foster internal innovation initiatives. EIBs customized and flexible financial terms and conditions are highly appreciated by the promoter, in support to the accelerated implementation rhythm of its digitalisation plan, while preserving its financial credit worthiness during this volatile period. Additionally, EIB's financing will provide a signalling effect on the soundness and quality of the project, facilitating funding to PCS from commercial banks going forward.