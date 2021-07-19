FRANFINANCE ENERGY EFFICIENCY PF4EE CA

The project provides a first loss guarantee to Franfinance for a portfolio of newly generated lease and loan financings under the Private Finance for Energy Efficiency (PF4EE) initiative supported by the EU. The operation aims to significantly stimulate the deployment of energy efficient equipment and renewable energy systems in tertiary buildings and premises in France by way of leasing and performance contracts for corporate clients. Energy efficiency offers an attractive ERR due to the reasonable investment payback, as well as good social benefits (ERR-FRR) since it will accelerate and catalyze the market. The project addresses negative climate and environmental externalities through the reduction of carbon and air pollution emissions. The promoter has the necessary financial capabilities and is working in partnership with leading technology manufacturers and suppliers, who will originate the investments, thus ensuring that the on-lending and energy targets are met. Overall, the operation will contribute to developing and expanding the national market for energy efficiency in tertiary buildings and premises, which faces significant barriers around fragmentation (e.g. SMEs) and access to finance of the final beneficiaries.

Through the PF4EE guarantee the promoter Franfinance will offer a new line of financing proposals with tenors and other conditions adjusted to Energy Efficiency equipment. Financing will be offered with longer maturities and on an unsecured basis, since the assets will in most cases be fully integrated in the building/equipment of the final beneficiaries. These financing solutions would not be offered to SMEs and other Final beneficiaries without the support of the PF4EE guarantee.