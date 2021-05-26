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TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV

Signature(s)

Montant
250 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pays-Bas : 250 000 000 €
Énergie : 250 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
16/09/2021 : 250 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
26/06/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV - Milieueffectrapport
Related public register
24/07/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV
Communiqués associés
Pays-Bas : la BEI finance le corridor de transport d’électricité de TenneT en soutenant la production d’énergie renouvelable

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
26 mai 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 16/09/2021
20210059
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV
TENNET HOLDING BV
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 250 million
EUR 527 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project comprises the construction of a c. 41-km long electricity transmission corridor from Eemshaven to Vierverlaten, in the north of the Netherlands. It includes a new 380kV line from Eemshaven to Vierverlaten, combined with a 110kV line for part of the route, and a new 380/220kV substation in Vierverlaten.

The overall purpose of the project is to increase the Netherland's electricity transmission capacity and to enable the evacuation of power from offshore wind farms.

Additionnalité et impact

The project comprises the construction of a 41km-long electricity transmission corridor from Vierverlaten to Eemshaven, in the Netherlands. It will increase the capacity of the Dutch electricity transmission system, ensure compliance with the Dutch Grid Code for this part of the network and support the integration of cross-border connection into the Dutch grid. It is fully consistent with and supports national and EU policies on energy and climate. It helps addressing the market failure caused by negative environmental externalities, by enabling the future integration of renewable generation, while also contributing to the provision of a public good (security and reliability of supply), by enhancing a critical infrastructure for decarbonisation.
The project's results are deemed good in terms of economic welfare by virtue of the benefits it generates, as well as from the environmental, social, and governance viewpoints.
The financing of the EIB is functional to enabling the ambitious CAPEX plan that the Promoter foresees as fundamental for the transition to a decarbonised economy. The EIB contribution materialises in terms of diversification of sources of funds, attractive financing conditions, and signalling to markets.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The potential environmental impacts of the project include visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and birds' collision and electrocution. The project falls under Annex I of the EIA directive, thus requiring an environmental impact assessment (EIA). The Environmental Impact Studies (EISs) have been prepared and the relevant approvals have been issued by the competent authorities. The EIS(s) and the planned mitigation measures will be reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU where applicable), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
26/06/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV - Milieueffectrapport
24/07/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Pays-Bas : la BEI finance le corridor de transport d’électricité de TenneT en soutenant la production d’énergie renouvelable

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV - Milieueffectrapport
Date de publication
26 Jun 2021
Langue
hollandais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
140185094
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210059
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pays-Bas
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV
Date de publication
24 Jul 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
141540923
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210059
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pays-Bas
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
26/06/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV - Milieueffectrapport
Related public register
24/07/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV
Fiche technique
TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV
Communiqués associés
Pays-Bas : la BEI finance le corridor de transport d’électricité de TenneT en soutenant la production d’énergie renouvelable

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Pays-Bas : la BEI finance le corridor de transport d’électricité de TenneT en soutenant la production d’énergie renouvelable
Autres liens
Related public register
26/06/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV - Milieueffectrapport
Related public register
24/07/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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