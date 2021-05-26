TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV

Fiche récapitulative
The project comprises the construction of a c. 41-km long electricity transmission corridor from Eemshaven to Vierverlaten, in the north of the Netherlands. It includes a new 380kV line from Eemshaven to Vierverlaten, combined with a 110kV line for part of the route, and a new 380/220kV substation in Vierverlaten.
The overall purpose of the project is to increase the Netherland's electricity transmission capacity and to enable the evacuation of power from offshore wind farms.
The project comprises the construction of a 41km-long electricity transmission corridor from Vierverlaten to Eemshaven, in the Netherlands. It will increase the capacity of the Dutch electricity transmission system, ensure compliance with the Dutch Grid Code for this part of the network and support the integration of cross-border connection into the Dutch grid. It is fully consistent
with and supports national and EU policies on energy and climate. It helps
addressing the market failure caused by negative environmental externalities, by enabling the future integration of renewable generation, while also contributing to
the provision of a public good (security and reliability of supply), by enhancing a critical infrastructure for
decarbonisation.
The project's results are deemed good in terms of economic welfare by virtue of the benefits it generates, as well as from the environmental, social, and governance viewpoints.
The financing of the EIB is functional to enabling the ambitious CAPEX plan that the Promoter foresees as fundamental for the transition to a decarbonised economy. The EIB contribution materialises in terms of diversification of sources of funds, attractive financing conditions, and signalling to markets.
The potential environmental impacts of the project include visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and birds' collision and electrocution. The project falls under Annex I of the EIA directive, thus requiring an environmental impact assessment (EIA). The Environmental Impact Studies (EISs) have been prepared and the relevant approvals have been issued by the competent authorities. The EIS(s) and the planned mitigation measures will be reviewed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU where applicable), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
À la une
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.