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WALLONIA SOC HOUSING ENER EFF & FLOOD RESILIENCE

Signature(s)

Montant
1 100 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Belgique : 1 100 000 000 €
Eau, assainissement : 220 000 000 €
Aménagement urbain : 308 000 000 €
Énergie : 572 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
1/06/2022 : 27 000 000 €
1/12/2021 : 33 000 000 €
1/06/2022 : 37 800 000 €
1/12/2021 : 46 200 000 €
1/06/2022 : 70 200 000 €
1/06/2022 : 73 000 000 €
1/12/2021 : 85 800 000 €
1/12/2021 : 87 000 000 €
1/06/2022 : 102 200 000 €
1/12/2021 : 121 800 000 €
1/06/2022 : 189 800 000 €
1/12/2021 : 226 200 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
24/11/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WALLONIA SOC HOUSING ENER EFF & FLOOD RESILIENCE
Communiqués associés
Belgique - Feu vert du CA de la BEI pour soutenir la Wallonie dans la crise climatique
Communiqués associés
Belgique : un financement record d’1,1 milliard d’euros de la BEI pour soutenir les ambitions wallonnes en matière d’efficacité énergétique et de reconstruction suite aux inondations

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
22 septembre 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 01/12/2021
20210038
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
WALLONIA SOC HOUSING ENER EFF & FLOOD RESILIENCE
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES),REGION WALLONNE
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 1100 million
EUR 1521 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Financing the Walloon Region's 2021-26 energy efficiency investment plan across the entire regional social housing sector, and the reconstruction of river banks and flood prevention infrastructure destroyed during the July 2021 floods.

This operation will support the rehabilitation of about 25 000 social housing units located in Wallonia, which is a key component of the "Déclaration de Politique Régionale 2019-2024."

Additionnalité et impact

The operation's EE investment component will support the EU's and Bank's priority in the energy sector and the EIB's climate action objectives.

EE investments in buildings suffer from a chronic lack of investments due to their fragmented nature. Through energy savings, energy efficiency projects reduce carbon emissions and air pollution, increase comfort, air quality in the buildings, and reduce dependency on energy imports, but social and public benefits that are not fully internalised by private investors.

The project's flood reconstruction components are part of the Walloon region's reconstruction plan further to the catastrophic floods of July 2021. In line with EU and EIB policy objectives of environmental protection and climate action, these components contribute to correcting market failures by providing pure public goods that would not be provided by the private sector (improved flood protection). These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.

The Promoter is deemed capable of implementing the project considering its overall experience, including in past operations with the Bank.

In addition, the operation supports the Bank's contribution to the EU's regional policy as 95% of the investment will take place in transition regions.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project will be implemented in existing residential buildings without changing the already authorised scope and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA). The renovation works to be carried out in built-up urban areas are deemed to have minor negative environmental and social impacts during the renovation process and these impacts are expected to be mitigated by proper works management. The project will contribute to the implementation of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive and will generate significant energy and greenhouse gas (GHG) savings.

The final beneficiaries, social housing providers, fall under public procurement and will be required by the Bank to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Documents liés
24/11/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WALLONIA SOC HOUSING ENER EFF & FLOOD RESILIENCE
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Belgique - Feu vert du CA de la BEI pour soutenir la Wallonie dans la crise climatique
Communiqués associés
Belgique : un financement record d’1,1 milliard d’euros de la BEI pour soutenir les ambitions wallonnes en matière d’efficacité énergétique et de reconstruction suite aux inondations

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WALLONIA SOC HOUSING ENER EFF & FLOOD RESILIENCE
Date de publication
24 Nov 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
147093926
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210038
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Eau, assainissement
Aménagement urbain
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Belgique
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
24/11/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WALLONIA SOC HOUSING ENER EFF & FLOOD RESILIENCE
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
WALLONIA SOC HOUSING ENER EFF & FLOOD RESILIENCE
Fiche technique
WALLONIA SOC HOUSING ENER EFF & FLOOD RESILIENCE
Communiqués associés
Belgique - Feu vert du CA de la BEI pour soutenir la Wallonie dans la crise climatique
Communiqués associés
Belgique : un financement record d’1,1 milliard d’euros de la BEI pour soutenir les ambitions wallonnes en matière d’efficacité énergétique et de reconstruction suite aux inondations

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Belgique - Feu vert du CA de la BEI pour soutenir la Wallonie dans la crise climatique
Communiqués associés
Belgique : un financement record d’1,1 milliard d’euros de la BEI pour soutenir les ambitions wallonnes en matière d’efficacité énergétique et de reconstruction suite aux inondations
Autres liens
Related public register
24/11/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WALLONIA SOC HOUSING ENER EFF & FLOOD RESILIENCE

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