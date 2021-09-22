WALLONIA SOC HOUSING ENER EFF & FLOOD RESILIENCE

The operation's EE investment component will support the EU's and Bank's priority in the energy sector and the EIB's climate action objectives.

EE investments in buildings suffer from a chronic lack of investments due to their fragmented nature. Through energy savings, energy efficiency projects reduce carbon emissions and air pollution, increase comfort, air quality in the buildings, and reduce dependency on energy imports, but social and public benefits that are not fully internalised by private investors.

The project's flood reconstruction components are part of the Walloon region's reconstruction plan further to the catastrophic floods of July 2021. In line with EU and EIB policy objectives of environmental protection and climate action, these components contribute to correcting market failures by providing pure public goods that would not be provided by the private sector (improved flood protection). These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.

The Promoter is deemed capable of implementing the project considering its overall experience, including in past operations with the Bank.

In addition, the operation supports the Bank's contribution to the EU's regional policy as 95% of the investment will take place in transition regions.